Usage of patient’s genomic data to be the cornerstone of Minimal Residual Disease Market

With start-ups investing heavily in AI projects (inclusive of several types of robotic systems), precise workflows are rendered, as automation won’t leave any scope for errors. There is, as such, limitless scope to use automated systems and robotic helpers in modern-day hygiene, remote diagnostics, surgery, and diagnostics. Precision healthcare would be the buzzword. Thus, the Minimal Residual Disease Market would be going automation ways going forward.

The minimal residual diseases are leukemic cells that stay in a patient during or after treatment. The ongoing treatment of cancer through chemotherapy or radiotherapy is not every time capable of eliminating all the carcinogenic cells and it may moreover be a cause of malignancy.

Minimal residual disease test is useful to confirm the traces of leukemic cells during and after the treatment of cancer. The different treatments employed throughout the onset can be tested by minimal residual disease confirmatory test to check the efficacy of the different tests and choose the best treatment to eradicate the cancer cells. The recurrence of cancer and cell proliferation can be quantitatively measured by the minimal residual disease test.

US FDA approved first Next-Generation Sequencing based test; clonoSEQ Assay that uses multiplex polymerase chain reaction and NGS to identify and quantify certain gene sequences extracted from bone marrow of patients suffering from acute lymphoblastic leukemia and myeloma.

The rising number of patients with cancer is expected to be the prime factor for the growth of minimal residual disease market. The awareness among people to confirm the presence of carcinogens is expected to be the one of the surging drivers for the minimal residual disease market.The patients with ongoing cancer treatment is anticipated to be the most important factor that will grow the minimal residual disease market.

The inability of flow cytometry, FISH and polymerase chain reactions to quantify beyond 1 per 100,000 cells is certainly expected to shift the focus of patients towards minimal residual disease market with novel technologies that detect approximately 10 times more for recurrence.The organ transplants wherein major histocompatibility test is required can be one of the applications where minimal residual disease tests employed for more specificity.

The highly funded oncology testing market is expected to rise the number of technologies and the specificity of each test which will help grow the minimal residual disease market.

Minimal Residual Disease Market: Segmentation

Based on test technique PCR

FISH

NGS Based on detection target Leukemia

Lymphoma

Solid Tumors

Other Based on test type DNA-based test

RNA-based test

Immunological test Based on end user Hospitals

Laboratory centers

Specialty Clinics

The minimal residual disease market is broadly classified into FISH, PCR and NGS depending on the test carried out for the detection of the minimal residual disease. Based on the test type the minimal residual disease market is segmented into DNA based test, RNA based test and immunological test.

The segmentation of minimal residual disease market based on the detection target is solid tumors, lymphoma, leukemia and others. The end users of the minimal residual disease market can be hospitals, laboratory centers and specialty clinics.

North America is one of the most prevalent regions in the world for minimal residual disease market, followed by Europe. However, rise in medical tourism in regions such as Brazil, Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore also offer lucrative opportunity for the growth of the minimal residual disease market.Rising number of hospitals in developing regions such as Asia pacific is expected to offer significant growth opportunity for the minimal residual disease market.

