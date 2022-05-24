Consistent Innovation To Boost The Facial Lipodystrophy Treatment Market

New York, United States, 2022-May-24 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Facial Lipodystrophy Treatment Market is there to witness an irrevocable In Upcoming Years. Innovation in the form of digital tools is the buzzword all across. Even though it’s the youth engaging in digital and social platforms, the geriatric population could get benefited by engaging the services therein. Thus, the exponential influx of e-business, online consultations, and booking, door-step delivery are likely to run through the enterprise going forward.

Lipodystropy refers to a medical disorder in which abnormal distribution of fat occurs in the body. Lipodystropy can refer both to fat loss and abnormal accumulation of fat tissue. Lipodystropy mostly affects the body areas such as a face, arms, legs, abdomen, and buttocks. Facial lipodystropy is associated with loss of fat from the face, causing excessively thin appearance in the cheeks.

Most of the facial lipodystropy cases are occurred due to side-effects of medication therapy such as antiretroviral therapies for HIV treatment. Facial lipodystropy most commonly seen among HIV infected patients. Facial lipodystropy has associated with abnormalities in glucose and lipid metabolism. Facial lipodystrophy treatment can be done through medical management and surgical intervention.

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved temporary facial fillers for the facial lipodystrophy treatment. Poly-L-lactic acid (PLLA) and calcium hydroxylapatite are used for the HIV associated facial lipodystrophy treatment. Poly-L-lactic acid (PLLA) is injected into deep dermis through tow techniques tunneling and depot. Tunneling used for lower face and depot used to deposit Poly-L-lactic acid between the periosteum and muscle.

Facial lipodystrophy treatment market expected to grow with a significant growth rate due to the increasing prevalence of HIV associated facial lipodystrophy. Increasing demand for dermal fillers to improve physical presence expected to boost up the growth of the facial lipodystrophy treatment market. Facial lipodystrophy treatment market.

Growing number of metabolic disorders and hormonal changes expected to boost up propel the growth of the facial lipodystrophy treatment market. Changing lifestyle and obesity expected to favors the growth of facial lipodystrophy treatment market.

According to the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES), 1 in 3 adults was considered to be overweight. According to WHO, more than 1,9 Bn adults were overweight in 2016. Growing number of genetic disorders expected to drive the growth of the facial lipodystrophy treatment market. However, the high cost of facial lipodystrophy treatment expected to hamper the growth of the facial lipodystrophy treatment market.

Market Segmentation

by Treatment Type Dermal Fillers Poly-L-lactic acid (PLLA) Calcium hydroxylapatite Hyaluronic acid

Surgical Procedures by End User Hospital

Specialty Clinics

Plastic Surgery Centers

Regionally, the global facial lipodystrophy treatment market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa and the Asia Pacific. North America is expected to contribute a major revenue share in the global facial lipodystrophy treatment market owing to the growing number of facial surgical and injectable procedures to improve physical presence.

Europe also shows the high growth rate in the facial lipodystrophy treatment market due to. Facial lipodystrophy treatment market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth rate in the coming years due to the high prevalence of HIV in regions.

Some of the players operating in the global facial lipodystrophy treatment market are Galderma Laboratories, L.P., Merz GmbH & Co. KGaA, Sanofi SA, Zimmer Biomet, Anika Therapeutics, Ferring B.V, Bioventus, and others.

