The Grove at Murfreesboro Offers a Complete Lifestyle

Murfreesboro, Tennessee, 2022-May-25 — /EPR Network/ — The Grove at Murfreesboro is pleased to announce they offer a complete lifestyle for students attending Middle Tennessee State University. The off-campus housing complex strives to give students everything they need to live independently while remaining close to campus.

At The Grove at Murfreesboro, students attending MTSU can choose from various floor plans to share with their friends or meet new friends through the roommate matching program. The complex offers two, three, and four-bedroom apartments to allow students to choose their living environment. The per-person rental rate includes everything students need, such as furnishings, a monthly electricity allowance, high-speed Internet access, and water and sewer.

The Grove at Murfreesboro offers everything students need for an enjoyable lifestyle close to campus. The complex includes many amenities, such as a resort-style pool, grilling stations, basketball, and sand volleyball courts, a 24-hour fitness center, a community clubhouse with a business center and cafe, and a tavern-style game room. Students are welcome to bring their pets.

Anyone interested in learning about the complete lifestyle offered at this off-campus housing and apartment complex can find out more by visiting the website or by calling 1-615-314-3175.

About The Grove at Murfreesboro: The Grove at Murfreesboro is an off-campus housing complex serving students attending Middle Tennessee State University. The complex offers various floor plans for students to share with their friends. The pet-friendly housing solution ensures students can live their best quality of life while remaining close to campus. For More Information Visit groveatmurfreesboro.com

