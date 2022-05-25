Get The Best HGV Training In The UK At HGV Training Network!

Enfield, United Kingdom, 2022-May-25 — /EPR Network/ — HGV Training Network (https://hgvtrainingnetwork.com/) is one of the most reputable and largest firms in the UK that are known to provide HGV training services. Their goal is to provide aspiring HGV drivers with the right knowledge and licence to help them secure a career in this industry.

This firm understands that there is a driver shortage for heavy goods vehicles (HGV) today. So, they offer high-standard HGV courses at an affordable price for everyone who aspires to pursue a career in driving HGV. With their years of experience in the field, they curated a course that can help people get rewarding and well-paid employment in the industry.

HGV Training Network also offers training services for businesses. With these services, corporates don’t have to hire new drivers for their HGVs. The company can train its existing drivers. The HGV training firm provides a reporting system to track the progress of their employees’ training. They also have personal training advisors that can deal with the drivers themselves.

One of the best things about HGV Training Network is they also intend to make their services more available to the public by offering a “train now and pay later” financing scheme. This is quite beneficial for people who are still financially struggling with the effects of COVID-19 pandemic. They partner with Deko, a trusted lending platform for many businesses in different sectors in the UK, for quicker and easier loan applications. What’s more, they also partner with Blue Arrow, which is one of the best staffing agencies in the UK. So, once their clients pass the training, secured driving jobs will be waiting for them.

HGVTrainingNetwork.com makes sure to help their clients have a stable future in this industry through effective courses. This has satisfied lots of their previous clients. Paul Lancaster, one of their former clients even gave the company a 5-star rating with positive feedback, saying: “Massive thanks to HGV Training Network. The whole course has got me through to a Cat C pass first time round and their choice of practical instructors was spot on”!

About HGV Training Network

HGV Training Network is a UK-based firm that is known for providing HGV training, as well as training services for PCV, CPC, HIAB, ADR, horsebox, trailers, and ambulances. After many years of teaching people from scratch, they want to share their expertise in effective learning with others. They have training offices in over 50 locations all over the country including Alfreton, Birmingham, Bridgewater, etc. but their corporate office is located in Enfield, London. For enquiries, you can fill out the company’s contact form at https://hgvtrainingnetwork.com/contact-us/. Alternatively, you can call them at 0203 8699 001 or send them an email at contact@hgvtrainingnetwork.com.