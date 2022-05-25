Shea Law Group Helps Individuals Injured in Accidents

Chicago, Illinois, 2022-May-25 — /EPR Network/ — Shea Law Group is pleased to announce they help individuals who have been injured in an accident. Their team of personal injury attorneys strives to help their clients get the compensation they deserve for their injuries.

The professional team at Shea Law Group understands the strain an accident injury can have on individuals, especially if they miss significant time at work. They work closely with their clients to determine if they qualify for a personal injury case and give them the support they need to get compensation for their injuries. They help clients seek compensation for missed time at work, medical bills, and more. Their team makes the process as stress-free as possible, so their clients can focus on their recoveries.

Shea Law Group has extensive experience with personal injury cases and can guide individuals through the process of filing a personal injury claim. They can help injured individuals hold the other party responsible with the appropriate documentation and proof they were the cause of the injuries.

Anyone interested in learning about how they handle personal injury cases can find out more by visiting the Shea Law Group website or by calling 1-877-365-0040.

About Shea Law Group: Shea Law Group is a Chicago-based law firm specializing in helping individuals seek compensation through personal injury claims. They can handle all types of personal injury cases, including car accidents, product liability, medical malpractice, dog bites, and more. They are dedicated to giving their clients the support and guidance they need to get the best outcome for their cases.

Company: Shea Law Group

Address: 2400 North Western Ave, 2nd Floor

City: Chicago

State: IL

Zip code: 60647

Toll-free number: 1-877-365-0040

Telephone number: 1-773-365-0040