Serosoft has participated in the higher education and EdTech conclave

Pune, India, 2022-May-25 — /EPR Network/ — Another feather added to the Serosoft’s hat, Serosoft (Academia ERP) has been once again awarded for its continuous efforts to perform the best at an event held in Pune. The event ArdorComm, Higher Education and EdTech Conclave aimed to recognize, highlight, honor & encourage Higher Education institutes & corporates that have played a key role in transforming the teaching, learning, and employability outcomes during these unprecedented times.

“ArdorComm- Higher Education and EdTech Conclave & Awards (#HEET Conclave & Awards) – This Knowledge forum invited Higher Education Leaders, Innovators and Edtech Experts to share their experiences, ideas and accomplishments which has helped the growth of education community during the tough times of COVID-19 pandemic.” ~ ardorcomm-media.com/heet/

Serosoft is a brand from Indore which has emerged as one of the fastest-growing educational software and solutions companies in India under the dynamic leadership of its CEO & MD, Mr. Arpit Badjatya, Serosoft has bagged many awards and recognition to proudly boast of, like Deloitte Fast 50, Asia Pacific (APAC) 2018, 2018 Red Herring, EdTech Cool Tool Awards 2019 Finalist in SIS Category, etc. It has recently been awarded as Leading Education ERP Solution Provider of the Year 2022, along with awards by leading media group as ET Growth Champions 3 times in a row for the years 2020, 2021 & 2022.

Serosoft (Academia ERP) is on a mission to digitally transform Education Institutions across the globe. The awards like Leading Education ERP Solution Provider of the Year 2022 encourage our team to perform even better.