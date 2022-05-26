“A CFO Holds The Key to Untangling The Financial Chaos In a Company,” Says The Whiz Consulting Officials 

Dallas, United States, 2022-May-26 — /EPR Network/ — Whiz Consulting is a well-known accounting and bookkeeping firm offering outsourcing services to US-based businesses. Their experts recently revealed how an outsourced CFO could help companies overcome the mess and chaos in their finances. “We come across many clients who have trouble managing their finances. They cannot make any meaning from the available information. It hurts their growth potential. We ensure they overcome this challenge through our virtual CFO services. Our professionals clear the chaos for clean and sound financial information,” said the experts at Whiz Consulting.

A CFO, also known as Chief Financial Officer, is responsible for taking the business to the next growth level. Their vision is far-sighted and holistic. Although businesses benefit significantly from their expertise, a full-time CFO’s cost and maintenance implications are high. It makes small and medium firms with limited resources reluctant to avail their services. “We get many inquiries from small companies about professional assistance to manage their finances. However, due to less money in their hand, they back out of deals. Our outsourced CFO services aim to bridge this gap and serve every client with proficiency and leadership,” said the experts at Whiz Consulting.

Earlier, only large-scale firms utilized the services of a CFO to grow, check the feasibility of new projects, control internal finances, boost cash flow, raise finances, etc. However, the services of an outsourced CFO have become a boon for businesses that cannot afford to hire full-time CFOs. Outsourced CFOs lend their expertise remotely for a particular project or contractual basis. They cover the following activities:

Accounting and bookkeeping management and supervision

Analyzing and implementing the best and most fitting financial practices

Undertaking financial analysis to know the financial position of the firm and drafting strategies accordingly

Planning tax preparation and ensuring complete and accurate filing

Valuing a business for different purposes

Evaluating from where and how much funding to raise

Facilitating acquisitions and mergers by applying industry expertise

“At Whiz Consulting, we ensure our clients receive the best financial advice and care. We provide effective consultation by following a process beginning with establishing contact with the party. Our team understands their requirements through in-depth analysis and creates a work proposal accordingly. The price and contract get drafted, and our delivery service starts. This is how we assure seamless and hassle-free outsourced CFO services for our clients to enjoy and be worry-free,” said the experts at Whiz Consulting.

Outsourcing CFO services enable businesses to focus on their core operations while the professional analyzes and untangles their mess. They pull the company out of drowning waters and take them towards the light of growth ad prosperity. Outsourcing CFO firms charge a fee for the services negotiated in the contract. Their services are cost-effective because the business does not have to pay them salaries like regular employees, no employee benefits, no infrastructure costs, and administrative overheads. Their flexible and strategic advice pushes the firm in the right direction.

Whatever financial mess a business gets stuck in, an outsourced CFO works like a traditional CFO without the cost implications to prevent the company from drowning. They enable businesses to raise finances from appropriate sources at affordable rates. They begin cleaning the chaos by tying the loose ends, reconciling, and making sense of existing records. With an accurate understanding of the actual financial picture, they fill the gaps, establish or introduce corrections in prevailing functions, and make everything compliant. With a comprehensive view and understanding, they assist in forming the next steps and ensure adequate execution.

