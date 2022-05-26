GSB Flood Master Introduces Emergency Response Service for Flood Under Elevators & Escalators In Perth

Perth, Australia, 2022-May-26 — /EPR Network/ — GSB Flood Master has introduced an emergency response service for floods under elevators and escalators in Perth. They have introduced an emergency response number and ensure that these services will be available 24*7. These services will be provided by their experienced and vetted professionals who are IICRC certified. They will provide prompt response and fast action to minimise as much loss as possible in case of such emergencies. Flooding can lead to severe damage, especially if water is accumulated under the elevator or escalator. So this emergency service will help to take the necessary action as soon as possible.

Floods can be really damaging, and with the lowest part of building in all multi-story buildings being situated under elevators and escalators, these areas are more susceptible to damages caused by floodwater. The company explained to us how engineered systems are located in a pit under the escalator and elevator. If this area accumulates floodwater, it can be very concerning, mainly due to the to and fro movement of the elevators. Flooding in this area can even damage the electrical system to the extent that it cannot be repaired. Thus, one needs to keep a check on the flooding in this area. The company experts told us about all the necessary steps that are to be taken in such scenarios.

First and foremost, the place needs to be evacuated immediately with particular attention to children, older people, and disabled people. If you are using elevators, then first check whether there is any water in the pit and if you have multiple elevators, then use only one for service. You should raise the hydraulic elevators to the top floor, traction ones to the middle floors, and then disconnect the power. While these are at work, ensure that the power not in use should be turned off. The company professionals further said that one needs to keep distance from submerged power lines and may sandbag the machine rooms, vents, and penthouse machines.

The emergency response service for flood under elevators and escalators in Perth by the experts of GSB Flood Master will be available from 26th May 2022.

The professionals said that you could use a pit flood alarm, which is a self-triggered alarm that rings in case of floods, to check floods under these areas. You can also use a sump pump and backup electricity for the pump. But unfortunately, these systems are only helpful if the flooding is due to leaking pipes or clogged drains and are ineffective during more severe situations of floods where the electricity gets cut off for long hours.

About the Company

GSB Flood Master is reliable water and flood damage restoration service provider. Having many years of experience in this field, they understand the plight of the people and hence solve them efficiently. GSB Flood Master assures prompt action for emergency response service for floods under elevators and escalators in Perth. They also provide water extraction, carpet or rug drying service, underlay drying, dehumidification, sanitisation, deodorisation, etc., at a reasonable price.

