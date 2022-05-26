International Business Administration Diploma Admissions are Now Open at NACPT Pharma College

TORONTO, ON, 2022-May-26 — /EPR Network/ — International Business Administration (IBA) is the new post-secondary diploma program introduced at NACPT Pharma College. This IBA diploma prepares students for entry-level support and/or apprenticeship positions by providing a broad variety of business knowledge and abilities. The college aims to have graduates of this program possess the right combination of business skills, experience, personal ability, and aptitude to pursue careers in accounting and finance, marketing, production, operations, human resources, and general administration.

“The curriculum is designed to provide employers with professional skills such as teamwork, communication, client service, management, analysis, and problem-solving,” said Nicholas, program advisor at NACPT Pharma College “as well as a strong foundation in business fundamentals such as modern computer applications, marketing, accounting, and company law.”

Professional skills such as awareness of how firms use technology, e-commerce, business correspondence, office processes, project management, and job success tactics are all covered in the courses.

“The curriculum is supervised by industry professionals and is designed to offer students with a strong understanding of current workplace business practices and concepts, as well as to help them relate and apply that knowledge to current political and economic realities.” said Rathi Param, Dean of NACPT pharma College.

The IBA program will be provided online and onsite as many international students are not able to travel to Canada due to extended travel bans. NACPT Pharma College has also organized a team of experts to assist international students with visa application procedures.

About Us

NACPT Pharma College, o/a North American College of Pharmaceutical Technology (NACPT) is a career college that operates as a PCC under PCC Act, 2005. Currently, NACPT Pharma College has two campuses located in the heart of Toronto and Mississauga, Ontario. NACPT is a leading career college in Canada that provides in-depth skill training in healthcare, pharmaceutical, cannabis, business, technology and related fields in order to maximize the job and business opportunities within the target industries. For over ten years, NACPT has offered specialized in-depth skill training, graduate and post-graduate diploma programs in both the pharmaceutical and cannabis industries. In addition, NACPT has been offering various cannabis skills training and business incubation programs since 2017. NACPT Pharma College is affiliated and partnered with many leading pharmaceuticals, cannabis, technology, IT and related companies with the intention of providing job placement within the industry-related sectors.

