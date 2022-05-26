The CPP Packaging Films Market to throng the growth bar in the next 10 years

New York, United States, 2022-May-27 — /EPR Network/ —

Global sales of CPP packaging films are expected to reach US$ 8 Bn by 2031. According to the latest revised report by Persistence Market Research, the market is estimated to register a steady CAGR of more than 4% over the forecast period of 2021-2031. CPP packaging films enhance the shelf life of products, as they aid in protection from direct or indirect sunlight exposure, chemicals, and dust. Good shelf life increases buyers’ confidence in purchasing products. There are various thicknesses that are being offered for cast polypropylene packaging films, which are capturing consumer attention.CPP packaging films have excellent properties such as good transparency, scratch-proof, and heat-proof, and high demand is being generated because of the appearance of the packaging that is enhanced by high-impact graphics.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Consumption of up to 18 microns CPP packaging films is expected to increase 1.6Xover the decade, attributed to increasing demand for see-through packaging formats that ensure high clarity and good seal strength.

Owing to high impact resistance, CPP packaging films are mostly preferred in bag and pouch formats. This segment is estimated to outbid other segments and hold nearly 1/3 vale share in the global market during the assessment years.

Content of CPP packaging films is approved by the FDA, and is the first choice of food & beverage industries for packaging their products. This segment is expected to create an incremental opportunity of US$ 1.5 Bn from 2021 to 2031.

from 2021 to 2031. East Asia is expected to lead and create significant growth opportunities for key players, as China is a major market for plastic production in the world, and there is high availability of cost-effective resources in the country. The region is expected to reach over US$ 2.5 Bn valuation by the end of 2031.

Market Competition

The report underlines groundbreaking insights into the competitive scenario of the CPP packaging films market, along with highlights of differential strategies used by manufacturers.

Some of the key manufacturers identified across the value chain include Polyplex Corporation Ltd, Uflex Ltd, Jindal Poly Films Limited, Copol International Ltd., Bhineka Tatamulya Industri Pt, Mitsui Chemicals America, Inc., LC Packaging International BV, and Futamura Chemical Co. Ltd.

