Technological Upgradations to Define The Growth Of Phrenic Nerve Stimulation Market

The Phrenic Nerve Stimulation Market taught to grow sporadically shortly. With improvement in machine-powered analytics, the healthcare vertical is bound to substantiate therein. Machine learning does make caregivers able of putting data to use, thereby enhancing patients’ outcomes along with overall efficiency. This would be the trend in the healthcare vertical going forward.

Phrenic Nerve Stimulation is an invasive method for artificial ventilation which provides electrical stimulation of the phrenic nerve and causes diaphragmatic contraction. The Phrenic Nerve Stimulation device consists of an electrode placed on the phrenic nerve and a receiver connected under the skin via lead wires. There are two phrenic nerves which arise from the neck and passes down between the lungs and the heart to reach diaphragm.

These nerves play an important role during breathing. The Phrenic Nerve Stimulation device improves natural breathing. The Phrenic Nerve Stimulator is used by ventilator-dependent patients. The transmitter emits radiofrequency (RF) energy which is further converted into pulses afterward the pulses are sent to the electrode causing diaphragm to contract.

With the rising prevalence of Spinal cord injuries and conditions such as sleep apnea the Phrenic Nerve Stimulation market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period.

Increasing pollution, congenital diseases and road accidents causing spinal injuries are some of the factors driving the nerve stimulation market. The disease Acute Flaccid Myelitis causes inflammation of the spinal cord which further weakens the breathing muscles which further requires phrenic nerve stimulation devices as ventilator support.

Increased number of environmental toxins, viruses such as West Nile virus, adenoviruses, and Japanese encephalitis can trigger the disease which will further increase the adoption of phrenic nerve stimulations. In addition, the Phrenic Nerve Stimulation device provides breathing assistance and improves the quality of life. Also, the demand of Phrenic Nerve Stimulation devices would increase as it lowers the risk of airway infections.

The devices, when compared to mechanical ventilators, are small and do not depend upon bulky tubes and batteries which further increases the mobility of patients. These are some of the factors which will bring significant growth in the Phrenic Nerve Stimulation market.

However, there are risks involved in Phrenic Nerve Stimulation due to the lack of expert surgeons. Also, it can cause infections in the implanted segments due to the continuous changing of body positions, which can lead to an increase in the gap between the receiver and antenna and increased or decreased diaphragm contractions. These factors are responsible and aggravate the medical and R&D departments to overcome the deficiencies for better alternatives.

Geographically, the Phrenic Nerve Stimulation Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the Phrenic Nerve Stimulation Market globally, followed by Europe, due to its easy availability in the US.

Further, the availability of advanced products replacing the mechanical ventilators are growing in North America and is expected to boost the market Phrenic Nerve Stimulation devices in the region.

The Phrenic Nerve Stimulation Market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a higher rate due to the growing geriatric population, increasing road accidents causing spinal cord injuries, is leading to the adoption of phrenic nerve stimulation devices.

Moreover increasing cases of rare disease such as Congenital Central Hypoventilation Syndrome (CCHS) provides ventilator support as the disease causes chronic respiratory insufficiency. In addition, Regions such as the Asia Pacific and Latin America are expected to witness higher revenue growth during the forecast period.

Some of the major players in the Phrenic Nerve Stimulation Market are Synapse Biomedical Inc. Atrotech, Avery Biomedical Devices, Inc, Lungpacer Medical Inc. The manufacturers of Phrenic Nerve Stimulation Market are involved in continuous collaboration agreements to exploit the maximum potential. Moreover, they are mainly focusing on strengthening the core competencies of their product portfolio.

Phrenic Nerve Stimulation Market: Segmentation

Based on indication Spinal Cord Injury

Congenital Central Hypoventilation Syndrome (CCHS)

Diaphragm Paralysis

Acute flaccid myelitis (AFM) Based on application Neck (Cervical) based procedure

Chest (Thoracic) based procedure based on end users Hospitals

Neurosurgical Centers Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East & Africa

