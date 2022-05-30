Killeen, TX, 2022-May-30 — /EPR Network/ — Job seeking might be a tedious and overwhelming process for the job seekers. It requires significant research & resources. In order to assist the job seekers, Workforce Solutions offers an array of services to get you get a job, or find a better job.

About the Company

Established in 1996, Workforce Solutions of Central Texas is committed to building economic success in Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, San Saba, and Mills counties. They work to offer; customer’s success, career exploration, assistance for earning degrees & certifications, finding employment and building a sustainable career. Workforce Solutions of Central Texas also offer career guidance and advice for improving job search, training, and education opportunities with the resources, insight, and financial support.

Workforce Solutions for Job Seekers In Central Texas

Empowers job-seekers, including veterans, youth, dislocated workers, and people with disabilities by helping them develop professionally.

Provides quality education, training, and labor market services that give employers and job seekers of the region a competitive advantage in the global economy.

Career counselors who work with job seekers to assess their skills, interests, and abilities and to advise them on jobs.

Assist job seekers with building a resume, general career exploration, and job search.

Interview coaching

Labor market & employment information

Employment workshops

Hiring events and business service information

Referrals to community resources and agencies

Unemployment insurance information

Information on potential careers including wages/salaries, projected job openings, job growth, as well as education and training requirements.

For further queries, visit 300 Cheyenne Drive Killeen, TX – 76542. You can call at (254) 200 – 2000 or check their website https://workforcesolutionsctx.com