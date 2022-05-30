Digitized assimilation to drive the Bejel Treatment Market

New York, United States, 2022-May-30 — /EPR Network/ —

The Bejel Treatment Market is slated to witness exponentiation going forward. The IoMT (Internet-of-Medical-Things) is already transforming every walk of life, including healthcare. Healthcare IT has let both – patients and doctors carry/download information about each other anywhere and anytime through their smartphones/tabs. In other words, more connectivity translates to better access to data, thereby rendering better healthcare for patients. This would be the future of the healthcare vertical in the upcoming period.

Bejel is an infectious rare disease that belongs to spirochete treponema pallidum bacterium family. The organisms cause ulceration (lesions) on mucous membrane (skin), particularly in or near mouth. Also, these organisms progress gradually appear on arms, legs and bones that convert Bejel to most severe stages.

Bejel treatment has other symptoms such as lymph nodes or swollen glands, groin and skin ulceration around the rectum. The transmission of these infections is by means skin contact and through common use of drinking & eating utensils. Bejel infection is familiar to syphilis but it is not transmitted sexually. Other related disorders that can be similar to bejel treatment symptoms are Pinta, Yams and Syphilis.

Rising population coupled with emerging prevalence of infectious disease in developing countries may trigger the bejel treatment market during the coming years. The bejel treatment market is attributed to increasing incidence rate of pathogen that are serologically and morphologically indistinguishable.

Furthermore, availability of favorable reimbursement policies and various programs initiated by government and non-government bodies for bejel treatment market in developed and under developing economies will propel the bejel treatment market expansion. However, Lack of manufacturers of benzathine penicillin G and healthcare infrastructure may deter the growth of bejel treatment market.

Market Segmentation

Drug Type Benzathine Penicillin G

Doxycycline

Tetracycline Transmission Skin-to-Skin

Sexually Transmitted Disease (MSM)

Others Route of Administration Intravenous Administration

Intramuscular Administration End User Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Drug stores

Online pharmacy

Retail pharmacy

Examples of some of the market participants in bejel treatment market identified across the value chain include Pfizer Inc, APP Pharmaceuticals, Abcam plc., Baxter International Inc., C.O. Truxton Inc., King Pharmaceuticals Inc., Physicians Total Care Inc., Alembic IT Department, ECPlaza Network Inc, Sandoz International GmbH, Triveni Interchem Private Limited, CSPC Pharmaceuticals Group Ltd, Semisyntech Co. Ltd, CSC Pharmaceuticals International, Merck KGaA, and others.

