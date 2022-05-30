Dermatology Devices Market Expanding in Worldwide With Size, Share, Trend & Forecast to 2030

Dermatology Devices Industry Overview

The global dermatology devices market size was valued at over USD 12.5 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9% over the forecast period.

The increasing prevalence of skin cancer and other skin diseases is contributing largely to the high product demand. Furthermore, the growing awareness among people about the esthetic appeal and technological advancements in dermatology devices are also increasing the adoption of these devices significantly. A rise in disposable income is also considered as one of the important factors driving the market growth. The prevalence of melanoma and non-melanoma skin cancers is rising significantly.

According to The Skin Cancer Foundation, around 10,130 people die due to melanoma every year in the U.S. Furthermore, the American Cancer Society 2018 statistics had stated that, in the U.S., around 91,270 new melanoma cases will be diagnosed in that year. Meanwhile, the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) estimated that 1 in 3 Americans visit dermatologists, and 1 in every 4 are affected with skin disease every year. Hence, there is a growing need for rapid diagnosis of skin disorders. The COVID-19 pandemic had significantly affected the market. Initially, the lockdown and supply chain disruption had negatively affected the market.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Dermatology Devices Market

Short-term negative growth was observed in the market due to almost complete suspension of non-COVID-19 related surgeries, limited operations of manufacturing, and disruption in the supply chain. However, the market has seen a V-shape recovery. With the successful rollout of vaccines in all regions, the volume of dermatological devices is beginning to recover to its pre-pandemic levels. In 2021, the market witnessed high demand due to the backlog of 2020 and increased consumer interest & awareness about dermatological procedures. The market witnessed high volatility during the past few months.

However, it is expected to return to its normal growth trend by 2023. In the current scenario, people of all age groups are increasingly concerned about enhancing their esthetic appeal, which will also support the market growth. Complete skin rejuvenation improves the esthetic appeal of a person. There has been a latent shift from using conventional products to technologically advanced equipment, which aids in better diagnosis and treatment of various skin diseases as well as in improving one’s overall appearance. Thus, the introduction of technologically advanced non-invasive laser therapies has led to the high demand for dermatology devices.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Medical Devices Industry Research Reports.

Dermatoscopes Market – The global dermatoscopes market size was valued at USD 616.3 million in 2017. It is likely to witness a lucrative growth of 13.6% over the forecast period. Increasing the prevalence of skin cancer is one of the primary factors driving the market.

The global dermatoscopes market size was valued at USD 616.3 million in 2017. It is likely to witness a lucrative growth of 13.6% over the forecast period. Increasing the prevalence of skin cancer is one of the primary factors driving the market. Optical Imaging Systems Market – The global optical imaging systems market size was valued at USD 1.80 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9% from 2022 to 2030. The optical imaging systems offer great potential for diagnosis, improving disease prevention and treatment in the healthcare sector.

Dermatology Devices Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global dermatology devices market on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:

Dermatology Devices Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Diagnostic Devices Dermatoscopes Microscopes Other Imaging Devices Biopsy Devices

Treatment Devices Light Therapy Devices Lasers Electrosurgical Equipment Liposuction Devices Microdermabrasion Devices Cryotherapy Devices



Dermatology Devices Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Diagnostic Devices Skin Cancer Diagnosis Other

Treatment Devices Hair Removal Skin Rejuvenation Acne, Psoriasis, and Tattoo Removal Wrinkle Removal and Skin Resurfacing Body Contouring and Fat Removal Cellulite Reduction Vascular and Pigmented Lesion Removal Others



Dermatology Devices End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Dermatology Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Market Share Insights

November 2021 : Lancer Skincare, the premier Beverly Hills-based international skincare brand, teamed up with ByondXR to launch The Virtual Lancer Dermatology Shop. Lancer Skincare’s new virtual store will provide customers with the in-home benefits of a Lancer dermatology practice through a curated, digital experience that moves across the newly growing digitized world.

Lancer Skincare, the premier Beverly Hills-based international skincare brand, teamed up with ByondXR to launch The Virtual Lancer Dermatology Shop. Lancer Skincare’s new virtual store will provide customers with the in-home benefits of a Lancer dermatology practice through a curated, digital experience that moves across the newly growing digitized world. August 2021: STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. completed the acquisition of the U.S. dermatology business of Ra Medical. This acquisition provided STRATA an opportunity to immediately market its full business solution to Ra Medical’s existing customer base of 400 dermatology practices.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global dermatology devices Market include

Alma Lasers GmbH

Cynosure, Inc.

Solta Medical, Inc.

Cutera, Inc.

Syneron Medical Ltd.

Canfield Scientific, Inc.

3Gen

Aesthetic Group

Ambicare Health

Image Derm, Inc.

Order a free sample PDF of the Dermatology Devices Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.