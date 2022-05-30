Grain Free Dog Food Market is to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2031

CITY, Country, 2022-May-30 — /EPR Network/ —

Grain Free Dog Food Market Forecast and CAGR

According to the latest research by Fact.MR, Grain Free Dog Food market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031. Demand for grain free dog food will witness steady recovery in the short term, with an optimistic growth outlook in the long run. Demand for grain free dog food is estimated to have tremendous growth from the household pet industry where defence industry will have quite low.

Grain Free Dog Food market will have slow growth in the short – term owing to the Covid-19 pandemic in the year 2020 and few countries will have fast growth. Grain free dog food market deeply analyzed by Fact.MR analyst and predicting Grain free dog food market growth by double-digit CAGR in the forecast period.

The US and Canada Grain Free Dog Food Market Outlook The United States is one of the leading consumer and manufacturer of grain free dog foods. The United States is also a prominent country with a large consumer base. The National Pet Owner Survey, 2019-2020 conducted by The American Pet Products Association resulted that 89.7 million dogs are owned by 63.4 million households which are 67% of the total United States’ population. Moreover, The Canadian Animal Health Institute (CAHI) 2020 report on dog population, 7.7 million dogs are owned by 58% of Canadian households. The dog population in the United States is expected to grow rapidly where Canada will be in the following list.

Europe Demand Outlook for Grain Free Dog Food According to the European Pet Food Industry 2020 data, 77.4 million dogs are living in households where a country like Russia is leading in the dog population with nearly 12.4 million dogs followed by the United Kingdom with around 9 million dog population. Above mentioned points are the leading factors that will increase the grain free dog food market in the long-run. Country like Italy, Germany will contribute noticeably.

Key Segments

The Grain Free Dog Food Market is segmented Based on Flavor:

Beef

Venison

Buffalo & Binson

Chicken

Duck

Fish

Lamb

Peanut Butter

Pork

Turkey

Wild Game

Salmon

Sweet Potato

Rabbit

Cheese

The Grain Free Dog Food Market is segmented Based on Sales Weight:

Under 5 pound

5-9.9 Pound

10-24.9 Pound

25-40 Pound

over 40 ponds

The Grain Free Dog Food Market is segmented Based on Form:

Dry

Wet

soft

The Grain Free Dog Food Market is segmented Based on Sales Channel:

Supermarket

Online Sales

Specialist Retailers

Others

Global Grain Free Dog Food Market, by Region

By Region

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others

Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East South Africa Other Africa



