Agilent Technologies Chooses Delaware for $7 Million Investment

Wilmington, DE, United States, 2022-May-31 — /EPR Network/ — Agilent Technologies Inc., a global analytical instrumentation development, life sciences and manufacturing company and one of Delaware’s largest private-sector employers, has chosen to modernize and expand its existing Little Falls office and lab campus in response to growing worldwide demand for the company’s analytical laboratory consumables products.

Agilent plans to invest more than $7 million to upgrade the functionality of its Little Falls R&D and applications development labs at the three-level, 354,000-square-foot Wilmington-area site. The company’s investment will go toward the complete redesign, demolition, construction and outfitting of the existing laboratories.

“We are excited for Agilent Technologies’ expansion and modernization of their lab space, bringing new jobs to their facilities in New Castle County,” said Governor John Carney. “Delaware has a long tradition of expertise in the field of chemistry. This investment shows that Delaware remains a leader in innovative development.”

Agilent – a world leader in the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets – has been a vital part of Delaware’s economy for more than 20 years. The company’s decision to update its existing facility reflects its confidence in Delaware’s dynamic business environment and large pool of regional talent.

Agilent currently employs more than 800 workers at Little Falls, located in unincorporated New Castle County, and additional employees at its manufacturing location in Newport. The Little Falls renovation and expansion will result in the company further expanding its workforce amid strong demand for its biopharmaceutical laboratory consumables.

“This another great example of investment in New Castle County where businesses have the access to talent and an incredible life sciences ecosystem,” said County Executive Matt Meyer. “We applaud Agilent Technologies on its commitment to New Castle County and the job creation that will result.”

Agilent officials presented today to Delaware’s Council on Development Finance their application for a Jobs Performance Grant of $93,330 and a Capital Expenditures Grant of $210,000 from the Delaware Strategic Fund to supplement the company’s $7 million investment. Distribution of grants from the Delaware Strategic Fund are dependent on the company meeting commitments as outlined to the CDF, which reviewed and approved Agilent’s request for up to $303,330 in total grant funding.

“Agilent has a long and successful history in the State of Delaware, and this investment in our laboratories will enable world-class R&D for the fast-growing biopharma market, while expanding and supporting our Delaware-based team,” said John Gavenonis, vice president and general manager of Agilent’s Chemistries and Supplies Division. “Delaware is the right place for this R&D investment.”

About Delaware Prosperity Partnership

Delaware Prosperity Partnership leads Delaware’s economic development efforts to attract, grow and retain businesses; to build a stronger entrepreneurial and innovation ecosystem; and to support employers in place marketing Delaware to potential employees via livelovedelaware.com. The DPP team works with site selectors, executives and developers focused on where to locate or grow a business and helps with reviewing potential sites, cost-of-living analyses and funding opportunities, including available tax credits and incentives. DPP advances a culture of innovation in Delaware, working with innovators and startups to spotlight and celebrate successes and connect them with the resources they need to succeed. DPP and its partnerships throughout Delaware support and advance the missions of companies of all sizes and sectors.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, delivering insight and innovation that advance the quality of life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers’ most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.32 billion in fiscal 2021 and employs 17,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.