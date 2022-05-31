Rockville, United States, 2022-May-31 — /EPR Network/ —

Fiberglass yarns find extensive use in reinforced composites of building & construction and wind energy applications. They have also penetrated in diverse sectors, including sport & recreation, medical, and consumer goods. The global fiberglass yarn market is expected to witness a healthy CAGR in the forthcoming years owing to the rise in the construction industry and increased focus on infrastructure and road paving in emerging and developed economies.

With a multi-disciplinary approach, Fact.MR elaborates an extensive analysis of the historical, current and future outlook of the global Fiberglass Yarn Market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. Our highly dedicated professionals have inputted critical and accurate insights associated with every industry, and region by doing thorough primary and secondary research.

We leverage space-age industrial and digitalization tools to provide avant-garde actionable insights to our clients regarding the Fiberglass Yarn Market. For enhancing readers’ experience, the report starts with a basic overview about the Fiberglass Yarn Market and its classification.

Fiberglass Yarn Market: Segmentation

The global Fiberglass Yarn market is segmented on the basis of type, application and region.

Based on the type, the global Fiberglass Yarn market is segmented as:

E-Glass Fabric

S-Glass

C-Glass

Others (D-Glass, A-Glass, T-Class)

E-glass accounts for the lion’s share in the market however the rising need for more advanced products has resulted in adaption of special purpose fiber products such as S-Class, C Class, and others.

Based on the application, the global Fiberglass Yarn market is segmented as:

Transportation

Marine

Wind energy

Aerospace

Construction

Electrical & Electronics Printed circuit boards (PCBs) Insulators & enclosures

Consumer Products

Medical

Others

Based on region, the global Fiberglass Yarn market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

The insights for each vendor consists of:

Company profile

SWOT analysis

Main market information

Market share

Revenue, pricing and gross margin

