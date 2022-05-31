The Dent Disease Treatment Market to Be Driven By an Influx of Interactive Medical Algorithms

With start-ups investing heavily in AI projects (inclusive of several types of robotic systems), precise workflows are rendered, as automation won’t leave any scope for errors. There is, as such, limitless scope to use automated systems and robotic helpers in modern-day hygiene, remote diagnostics, surgery, and diagnostics. Thus, the Dent Disease Treatment Market would be going robotic ways going forward.

Dent disease treatment offers treatment to rare genetic kidney disorder. To reduce the quantity of calcium in the urine and to decrease the recurrent occurrence of nephrolithiasis, dent disease treatment plays an important role.

Additionally, dent disease treatment cures the kidney calcifications which also known as nephrocalcinosis. In some cases, the dent disease will gradually worsen and causes severe kidney disease. Dent disease affects exclusively in males as compared to females.

The major driving factor for dent disease treatment market is growing inclination towards the treatment of chronic kidney disorder is anticipated to drive growth. The emerging demand for dent disease treatment is largely arising from the increased awareness towards overall kidney health.

The dent disease treatment market is attributed owing to the increasing prevalence of gene mutation with growing awareness about alternative therapy approach. The demand for dent disease treatment market is endlessly increasing as the escalating incidence of kidney disorder which causes due to dietary factors and unhealthy lifestyle.

Moreover, the growing number of co-development agreements and collaboration of major pharmaceuticals company with regional distributors, boosting demand for dent disease treatment.

For instance in April 2018, for the expansion of the manufacturing unit of lithotripsy systems, Olympus Corporation acquired the Cybersonics, Inc. and grabbed opportunities in dent disease treatment market. However, lack of ideal specific treatment for dent disease is anticipated to restrain the growth of the dent disease treatment market.

Market Segmentation

Disease Type Dent disease type 1

Dent disease type 2 Drug Type Calcium phosphate

Cysteine

angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor

angiotensin receptor blockers

Uric acid

Struvite

Calcium oxalate

Thiazide diuretics

others Treatment Type Medical imaging device X-ray Computed tomography Ultrasound Magnetic resonance imaging

Application Ureteroscopy

Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy

Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL) End User Retail sales Drugs stores Retail Pharmacies Online pharmacies

Institutional sales Hospitals Diagnostic centers Laboratories Others



Some of the major key players competing in the global Dent disease treatment Market are Boston Scientific Corporation, Medispec LTD, Elmed Medical Systems Inc, Dornier MedTech, Richard Wolf GmbH, DirexGroup, Cook Medical LLC., Stryker Corporation, Medtronic plc and Accordion Medical Associates among others.

