Medical Machine Learning To Be the Epicentre of the Percutaneous Mitral Valve Repair Devices Market

Mitral valve is located in the heart between left atrium and left ventricle that helps to restrict the flow of blood back into the left atrium, helping in the normal blood flow. Percutaneous mitral valve repair devices are the instrument that can help in the treatment of mitral value disease.

Percutaneous mitral valve repair devices can be made by overall replacement of the mitral valve or by minimal invasive procedures. Minimal invasive procedures for percutaneous mitral valve repair devices reduce cost and increases the workflow of the technicians.

Percutaneous mitral valve repair devices help to identify the pathological site of the defective mitral value. The incorporation of minimal invasive procedure using percutaneous mitral valve repair devices over the traditional open brain surgeries, is also propelling the demand of the percutaneous mitral valve repair devices market.

The percutaneous mitral valve repair devices have the potential to treat the pathological mitral valve part by increasing navigating without line of sight.

The major driving factor for percutaneous mitral valve repair devices market is rising prevalence of chronic cardiovascular diseases. The mitral regurgitation is a major cardiac disease affecting most of the cardiac patients. People in the U.S and European countries, more than 4 million are suffering with the mitral regurgitation disease.

The increasing prevalence of mitral valve disease will boost the growth of percutaneous mitral valve repair devices. The increase in number of minimal invasive surgeries to treat mitral valve repairement have bought the doctors to focus more on mitral valve repair devices, which is cost effective and provides real time navigation.

The emerging demand for percutaneous mitral valve repair devices is largely arising due to the increased tourism for seeking medical treatment. Moreover, the rise in number of elderly people, having high risk of main chronic cardiovascular diseases will also help percutaneous mitral valve repair devices market to grow. However, lack of skilled surgeon can hamper the percutaneous mitral valve repair devices market growth.

Also, the percutaneous mitral valve repair devices using electromagnetic waves can interfere with other electric devices like cell phones, and can produce heat which can be harmful for mitral valve repair medical devices. This can restrain the percutaneous mitral valve repair devices market.

Market Segmentation

Device type Mitral valve replacement devices

Mitral valve repair devices Procedure Annuloplasty

Valvuloplasty Application Mitral valve regurgitation

Mitral valve stenosis End User Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Some of the major key players competing in the global percutaneous mitral valve repair devices market are Medtronic, St. Jude Medical, and Sorin Group, Abbott Laboratories, Accellent Inc., Admedes Schuessler GmbH, AorTech International, Arbor Surgical Technologies, Inc., AutoTissue GmbH, Boston Scientific, CryoLife, Inc., Colibri Heart Valve, LLC, Micro Interventional Devices, Inc., Neovasc, Inc., JenaValve Technology

