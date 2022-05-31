Rising Adoption of Maritime Security Market to Fuel Revenue Growth Through 2030

Regional Outlook

In 2013, North America has the largest market share for maritime security system, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. However, Asia Pacific region is expected to become the largest market for maritime security system by 2020. Asia Pacific market is expected to witness highest growth rate in coming future. Emerging markets of Asia Pacific such as China and India are expected to boost the Asian maritime security market.

Increasing global sea trade is driving the global maritime security market. Additionally, increasing number of terrorist threats, rising awareness regarding the need for better security system, regulations in favor of necessitating security standards is expected to drive the maritime security market especially in the coastal region.

Pirates and terrorists use innovative technology which can cause serious damage to the ships, as well as a nation’s security. Technological advancement and development of integrated security solutions is expected to provide growth opportunity for the global players to establish themselves in the emerging markets of Asian region