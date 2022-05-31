Packaged Fresh Fruits Market Share To Witness Steady Rise In Coming Decade : Fact.MR

According to a recent report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, sales of packaged fresh fruits are expected to close in on a valuation of US$ 19.8 Bn by 2031, rising at a CAGR of around 5.5% through the same time period.

As consumers become more conscious of the importance of environmental conservation, demand for environmentally friendly products is skyrocketing. Consumers today are willing to pay a premium for products that promote sustainability and are choosing environmentally friendly options. Consumers today do not buy products blindly, but rather turn the packaging and inspect it for all of the ingredients that are present in the product. As such, packaged fresh fruits are an excellent choice because they contain no residue that harms the environment, and the natural essence that these fruits contain also has a positive impact on consumers.

Adulteration-free products are always what consumers look for, and fresh fruits are no exception. This is where suppliers’ ethical values come into play. Using artificial preservatives, coloring, or waxes to make fruits appear fresh is unethical and strictly prohibited by several national and international food safety organizations. Consumers are also more likely to choose unadulterated products that offer money for value.

Sectors Covered in the Packaged Fresh Fruit Industry Survey

by type apologize banana peach grapefruit mango orange Kiwi lemon pineapple Pomegranate

by nature organic packaging fresh fruit natural packaged fresh fruit Traditional packaged fresh fruit

by distribution channel Horeka retail sales hypermarket/supermarket specialty store warehouse grocery store discount store online retail etc



Key Implications of Market Research

The US is estimated to account for about 86.4% of the North American market in 2021, driven by a growing health-conscious population.

According to Fact.MR analysis, China is projected to account for more than 75% of the East Asian market share in 2021, driven by growing demand for hotels, restaurants and cafes.

The UK is one of the prominent countries in the European market with a share of 21%, driven by increased imports of fresh packaged fruit.

Packaged fresh pineapple has broad coverage and is estimated to account for 21.2% of the market in 2021.

Conventional packaged fresh fruit reflects a market share of around 73.1% in 2021, while organic packaged fresh fruit is projected to witness a higher growth rate of 7.5% over the forecast period.

Growing Veganism to Support Market Growth

The growing trend of veganism has compelled major food manufacturers and growers to develop products that meet the needs and standards of this growing population group. The number of people choosing veganism is growing at an exponential rate, and, as a result, the need to supplement the body with essential vitamins and minerals is growing as well. In such a case, fruits are an excellent choice, and the growing trend of veganism represents a lucrative business opportunity for packaged fresh fruit suppliers.

