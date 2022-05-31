Global Sales Of Hand Sanitizer Has Poised To Flourish At A CAGR Of 6.9% By The End Of 2031|Fact.MR Study

Hand Sanitizer Market Size, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking By Product (Foaming, Foaming Instant, Spray), By Content (Alcohol Based, Non-Alcohol Based), By Active Ingredient (Ethanol, Benzalkonium Chloride, Isopropyl), By Packaging (Flip-Flop Bottles, Pump Bottles, Dispensing Packets, Jars/Cans)- Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031

The hand sanitizer market is likely to garner a value of US$ 1.6 Bn in 2021. Key players are sensing opportunities and relying on innovations, product development, and maintaining standardized quality to gain major market shares. The COVID-19 pandemic has heightened awareness regarding hand hygiene, prompting the market to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% by exceeding a market value of US$ 3.13 Bn.

Prominent Key players of the Hand Sanitizer market survey report:

  • Dial Corporation
  • Medline Industries Inc.
  • Best Sanitizer Inc.
  • GOJO Industries Inc.
  • Unilever NV
  • Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc.
  • Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
  • 3M Co.
  • Himalaya Drug Company
  • Procter & Gamble Company
  • Vi-Jon Laboratories Inc.
  • Chattem Inc.

Key Segments Covered

  • Product

    • Foaming Hand Sanitizers
    • Foaming Instant Hand Sanitizer
    • Instant Hand Sanitizer Gel
    • Spray Hand Sanitizer

  • Content

    • Alcohol Based Hand Sanitizer
      • Upto 60% Content
      • Above 60% Content
    • Non-Alcohol Based Hand Sanitizer

  • Active Ingredient

    • Ethanol or Ethyl Alcohol Hand Sanitizer
    • Benzalkonium Chloride Hand Sanitizer
    • Isopropyl Hand Sanitizer

  • Packaging

    • Hand Sanitizers in Flip-Flop Bottles
    • Hand Sanitizers in Pump Bottles
    • Hand Sanitizers in Dispensing Packets
    • Hand Sanitizers in Jars/Cans

  • End Use

    • Hand Sanitizers for Institutional Use
      • Hospitals & Healthcare
      • Offices/Commercial
      • Foodservice
      • Food Processing
      • Schools & Universities
      • Manufacturing & Industrial
      • Hospitality
      • Grocery, Convenience & Retail
      • Others
    • Hand Sanitizer for Household Use

  • Pack Size

    • Hand Sanitizers Below 100 ml
    • Hand Sanitizers from 101 ml – 300 ml
    • Hand Sanitizers from 301 ml – 500 ml
    • Hand Sanitizers from 501 ml & Above

  • Sales Channel

    • Hand Sanitizer Sales via Direct Channels
    • Hand Sanitizer Sales via Indirect Channels
      • Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets
      • Specialty Stores
      • Multi-Brand Stores
      • Discount Stores
      • Independent Departmental Stores
      • Online Retailers
      • Other Sales Channels

