The Low-Calorie Food Market To Have Structured Data Flow With Digital Transformation

Persistence Market Research, a market intelligence and research firm, has recently published a market study on the global low-calorie food market, according to which, the market stood at US$7.4 bn in 2012. Analysts at PMR estimate the market’s expansion at a healthy CAGR of 5.90% during the period from 2014 to 2019. The market according to the report will gain a market value of US$10.4 bn by the end of the forecast period.

The research report, titled “Global Market Study on Low-calorie Food: Stevia to Witness Highest Growth by 2019”, states that the increasing prevalence of obesity as well as the diabetic population is the key driver of the global market for low-calorie food. The rise in the global geriatric population is another factor propelling this market significantly. However, the high cost associated with low-calorie food, coupled with its tastelessness, is poised to hamper this market to a significant extent over the next few years. The usage of artificial sweeteners, which are considered as unsafe, in low-calorie food is also anticipated to limit the growth of this market.

On the other hand, the growing awareness pertaining to healthcare is encouraging consumers to take up a healthy lifestyle, which is likely to increase the consumption of low-calorie food during the forecast period. In addition to this, the increasing trend of gymming and fitness among the young generation is also projected to fuel the demand for low-calorie food.

According to this research study, the global market for low-calorie food is analyzed on three fronts: products, application, and the regional distribution. Aspartame, stevia, sucralose, cyclamate, and saccharin are the key products available in the global low-calorie food market. At present, the aspartame segment is leading the global market. However, the market for stevia, which is an organic sweetener extracted from the leaves of stevia rebaudiana, is likely to report exceptional growth in near future owing to the shift of consumer preference toward natural sweeteners. The market for sucrose is also expected to pace up during the forecast period.

The markets for food, beverages, tabletop, and healthcare are the key application areas for low-calorie food. The industries for food and beverages dominate the worldwide low-calorie food market in terms of consumption. Analysts predict these segments to dominate the low-calorie food market over the forecast period. However, the rising incidence of diabetes in the global arena is stimulating the healthcare industry extensively, due to which, the market segment is anticipated to report the fastest growth over the forecast horizon.

North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe are the major regional markets for low-calorie food. The low-calorie food market in North America has acquired the leading position among all the regional markets, on account of the dominance of the U.S. on the overall low-calorie food market, states the market study.

PepsiCo. Inc., The Coca-Cola Co., Nestlé SA, Groupe Danone, Bernard Food Industries Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Zydus Wellness Ltd., McNeil Nutritionals LLC, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Inc., Ajinomoto Co. Inc., and Cargill Inc. are the key market players operating in the global low-calorie food market.

