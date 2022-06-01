The Hyponatremia Treatment Market to Ride On Converting Healthcare Consumerism Challenges into Opportunities

CITY, Country, 2022-Jun-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The most common electrolyte condition in both hospitalized patients and community subjects is hyponatremia. Hyponatremia is caused by low levels of sodium in the blood. Sodium functions as an electrolyte and controls the volume of water in and around the cells of the body. The disease is caused by excessive consumption of water, which causes the sodium present in the body to be diluted.

In hyponatremia, the water level in the body rises and cells begin to swell, leading to numerous health problems that can range from mild to extreme, life-threatening conditions. Elderly patients are a high-risk hyponatremia category because age is a major independent risk factor for hyponatremia. There are two forms of hyponatremia such as acute hyponatremia and chronic hyponatremia.

In older patients, symptoms of acute hyponatremia such as headache, vomiting, nausea, coma, stupor, and seizures, as well as symptoms (even mild) associated with chronic hyponatremia such as gait impairment, cognitive impairment, weakness, falls, adverse effects on bone quality (eg, osteoporosis) and fractures are more frequent and severe.

The global market for the treatment of hyponatremia is primarily driven by an increase in the geriatric population, an increase in the number of patients with hyponatremia, and a high demand for new treatment options for the disease.

Furthermore, in elderly patients, multiple factors such as frequent exposure to drugs and diseases associated with hyponatremia and impaired water excretory capacity related to aging are the factors that are usually implicated in the development of hyponatremia. Thus, in turn, the hyponatremia treatment market demand is expected to increase.

In addition, the lack of knowledge about the treatment of hyponatremia and the high cost of current treatment methods restrict the growth of the hyponatremia treatment market.

Hyponatremia Treatment Market: Segmentation

The global hyponatremia treatment market is segmented on the basis of treatment type, application, and end user.

On the basis of treatment type, Hyponatremia Treatment market segmentation into:

Pseudohyponatremia Hyponatremia

Euvolemic hypervolemic hyponatremia

hypovolemic hyponatremia

Others

On the basis of application, Hyponatremia Treatment market segmentation into:

medicines sodium acetate tolvaptin Others

Intravenous fluid therapy (IVF)

On the basis of End User, Hyponatremia Treatment Market Segmentation into:

hospitals

clinics

Others

Global hyponatremia treatment is dominated by hypovolemic hyponatremia among the treatment type segment. This is due to the increasing demand for hypovolemic hyponatremic medications and the emphasis on the implementation of new protocols for the management of hyponatremia.

Based on the application, intravenous fluid therapy (IVF) is expected to drive the growth of the hyponatremia treatment market. This is due to a greater understanding of the various forms of intravenous fluids available for the treatment of hyponatremia and the increased availability of hyponatremia management therapies.

Hospitals will generate most of the revenue in the hyponatremia treatment market as hospitals use advanced treatment methods for patient care and instant care with the use of various medications will also be available.

COVID-19 which, originating in the city of Wuhan, mainland China, has aggressively spread to become a global pandemic involving more than 170 countries. This pandemic has affected lives economically, socially and politically. According to a study, heart patients are more sensitive to COVID 19 infection.

A breakthrough at this time may lower the share prices of hyponatremia treatment manufacturers, including the hyponatremia treatment market.

Geographically, the global hyponatremia treatment market is segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Latin America, South Asia, East Asia, Middle East, and Africa, and Oceania. North America is likely to emerge as a prominent market in the global hyponatremia treatment market due to the increased economic burden of hyponatremia, the increase in the number of hospitals providing hyponatremia patients with quality and increase in the number of patients. seeking medical assistance for the condition.

Furthermore, the rise of geriatric population in developed countries and unhealthy lifestyle are also driving the growth of hyponatremia treatment market. Europe is expected to hold a prominent share of the global hyponatremia treatment market during the study period, due to increased awareness of hyponatremia treatments.

Hyponatremia Treatment Market – Key Players

Biokindle Lifesciences SA Limited.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Centaur Pharmaceutical Products SA. Limited

René pharmaceutical products SA. Limited.

Firm Medishield SA Limited.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd.

Others

