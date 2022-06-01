Consumer-Facing Digital Solutions to Drive the Direct-to-consumer Testing Market Future to Be Defined By Healthcare Apps

CITY, Country, 2022-Jun-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The direct-to-consumer testing market is expected to witness strong growth in the coming years. The current trend speaks of digital transformation. In other words, it is about the provision of digital solutions that are presented everywhere. What is important is that key stakeholders cannot afford to keep digital technology in a silo. Unification is the need of the hour to make anytime, anywhere access possible. The company is scheduled to move with the same mindset in the forecast period.

Direct-to-consumer tests are in vitro diagnostic tests that are marketed directly to consumers without the involvement of a health care provider. These tests required the user to collect a sample, such as urine or saliva, and submit it to the company for testing and analysis.

Various types of direct-to-consumer tests are available, e.g., complete chemistry screens, blood counts, thyroid and hormone screens, enzymes, diabetes, lipid panels, heavy metals (lead, arsenic), cancer screening, drugs of abuse sports doping. and steroids, therapeutic drug monitoring, pregnancy, fertility, inflammatory bowel syndrome, Crohn’s disease, and sexually transmitted diseases.

There are thousands of direct-to-consumer tests currently available and more are being developed. Also, STD patients are not tested due to fear, embarrassment, stigma and embarrassment.

However, direct-to-consumer testing removes the barrier to laboratory testing for sexually transmitted diseases, the patient can be tested in privacy. Additionally, COVID-19 will have a negative impact on direct-to-consumer testing due to the brief closure of production facilities as well as significant supply chain disruption.

Rising awareness and adoption of direct-to-consumer testing among the general public will drive the growth of the direct-to-consumer testing market during the forecast period. Major players are focusing on developing easy-to-use direct-to-consumer testing solutions with superior quality. These tests ensure to provide efficient and accurate genetic testing results.

Furthermore, the increasing technological advancement in direct-to-consumer testing will fuel the growth of the direct-to-consumer testing market. Additionally, major players offer direct-to-consumer test kits through online channels to market their products.

This enables key players to reach a wide customer base across the globe. In addition, direct-to-consumer tests help to avoid waiting for an appointment with doctors, which is also an important factor for the adaptation of direct-to-consumer tests.

However, direct-to-consumer tests still have a patient data privacy issue. Additionally, many direct-to-consumer tests are not covered by the insurance plan, which may hamper the growth of the direct-to-consumer testing market.

Direct-to-consumer testing market: segmentation

A market for Direct to Consumer Testing can be segmented on test type, technology, distribution channels, and geography.

Based on Test Type, the Global Direct-to-Consumer Testing Market is segmented as follows:

Carrier testing

Genetic Health Risk (GHR) Testing

Pharmacogenetic tests

Cancer predisposition tests

Low-Risk General Wellness Screening

ancestry tests

Nutrigenomics tests

On the basis of technology, the global Direct-to-Consumer Testing Market is segmented as:

Targeted Analysis

Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Chips

Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS)

On the basis of distribution channels, the global Direct to Consumer Testing market is segmented as:

online platforms

On the counter

A Direct-to-consumer Testing market is expected to show remarkable growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing adaptation of Direct-to-consumer testing among people. In addition, key players are focusing on the development of easy-to-use and cost-effective direct-to-consumer tests.

Based on test type segment, cancer predisposition tests are expected to hold the largest market share in a Direct-to-consumer Testing market due to rising prevalence of cancer. Among the technology segment, the single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) chip segment is expected to have the highest revenue generating segment.

Geographically, North America is an important region in a direct-to-consumer testing market due to the increased adoption of direct-to-consumer testing in this region. Europe has the second largest share in the region due to increased demand for direct-to-consumer testing in this region.

Additionally, the East Asia and South Asia region will show a significant market growth rate due to increasing demand for direct-to-consumer testing options. Also, due to poor healthcare facilities and less adaptation of direct-to-consumer testing in the Middle East and Africa, it is expected to be the least lucrative market.

The global direct-to-consumer testing market is consolidated with few players in the market. 23 and Me, Genesis Healthcare, Pathway genomics, MyHeritage, Mapmygenome, Living DNA, Karmagenes, Identigene, Helix OpCo LLC, Full Genome Corporation, Easy DNA, Color Genomics, Ancestry, and more.

