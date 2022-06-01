Global Sales Of Imaging Chemicals Is Anticipate To Surge At A CAGR Of 6% During 2022 To 2032|Fact.MR Study

Imaging Chemicals Market Analysis by Application (Printing & Packaging, Medical Diagnostics, Textile Processing), by Product (Printing Inks, Developers) & by Region- Global Forecast 2022-2032

The global Imaging Chemicals market is likely to be valued at US$ 26.94 Billion in FY 2022, up from US$ 25.43 Billion in 2021. During the past year, the industry registered a Y-o-Y increase worth 5.9%. From 2022 to 2032, Imaging Chemicals sales are poised to flourish at a CAGR of 6% to reach a value of US$ 48.2 Billion by the end of 2032.

Prominent Key Players Of The Imaging Chemicals Market Survey Report:

  • Altana AG
  • Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg. Co. Ltd.
  • DIC Corporation
  • Eastman Kodak Company
  • Flint Group
  • FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation
  • Hubergroup Deutschland GmbH
  • Sakata INX Corporation
  • SICPA Holding SA
  • Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA
  • T&K Toka Co. Ltd.
  • Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co. Ltd.
  • Vivimed Labs Ltd.
  • Wikoff Color Corporation

Key Segments Covered in the Imaging Chemicals Industry Analysis

  • Imaging Chemicals by Application :

    • Imaging Chemicals for Printing & Packaging
    • Imaging Chemicals for Medical Diagnostics
    • Imaging Chemicals for Textile Processing
    • Imaging Chemicals for Other Applications

  • Imaging Chemicals by Product :

    • Imaging Chemical Printing Inks
    • Imaging Chemical Developers
    • Other Imaging Chemical Products

  • Imaging Chemicals by Region :

    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • Asia Pacific
    • Middle East & Africa

