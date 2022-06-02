Smart Mirror Market Global Market 2022 Analysis of Production, Future Demand, Sales and Consumption Research Report to 2031

New York, United States, 2022-Jun-02 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Smart Mirror Market Size will grow along an irresistible lane in the upcoming period. AI chips are already creating ripples and would continue to do so even in the near future. The use of AI chips/IP is inevitable when it’s mission-critical to have low-latency performance. As such, the production of ASICs is expected to substantiate in the upcoming period. He semiconductor vertical would walk this way in the years to come.

Smart Mirror Market Size is expected to reach US$ 6.5 Bn by the end of 2031.

On the basis of component, the market has been segmented into sensors, displays, camera and others. In terms of value share, displays have been estimated to be the dominant segment in 2021 global Smart Mirror Market Size.

The global Smart Mirror Market Size has been segmented by application into automotive sector, consumer & residential, healthcare, and retail sector & advertising. Of these segments, automotive sector segment is estimated to be the largest segment in the global Smart Mirror Market Size in terms of revenue contribution in 2021; however, consumer & residential segment is expected to expand at a impressive CAGR over 2021–2031, due to increasing adoption of new & innovative technologies in the smart mirror industry by various smart mirror manufacturers across the globe.

Growth of the global Smart Mirror Market Size is mainly driven by the high demand of smart mirror from key applications. Also, various key players in the Smart Mirror Market Size are focused towards enhancing their respective product portfolios by introducing products with new and innovative features for use across a range of application areas is fueling the growth of the Smart Mirror Market Size. However, high implementation cost of the smart mirror and either relatively low or total lack of awareness among people regarding smart mirror technology are restraining the growth of the market to some extent.

This report covers trends driving each segment and respective sub-segments and offers analysis and insights of the potential of the Smart Mirror Market Size in specific regions. By region, North America has been estimated to dominate the Smart Mirror Market Size and is expected to account for 25.5% value share of the overall market in 2021, exhibiting a healthy CAGR over the next ten years.

Some of the major players identified in the global Smart Mirror Market Size are Gentex Corporation, Magna International Inc., Pro Display, Evervue, Séura, Alke, ad notam AG, Tech2o, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., TOSHIBA CORPORATION, and Panasonic Corporation.

Key players in the market follow the strategy of acquisition and mergers and are focusing on meeting consumer demands and their needs in order to strengthen their position in the market. Furthermore, consistent investment in R&D activities in order to enhance existing products and services portfolio is another major strategy adopted by major players operating in the Smart Mirror Market Size.

Market Segmentation:

Component

Sensors

Displays

Camera

Others (Mic, Speaker, and Communication devices)

Application

Automotive Sector

Consumer & Residential

Healthcare

Retail Sector & Advertising

Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa North Africa Rest of MEA



