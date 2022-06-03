Global Sales Of Energy Drinks Will Increase Positively With A CAGR Of Around 8% Through 2031 |Fact.MR Forecasts

Seoul, South Korea, 2022-Jun-03 — /EPR Network/ —

According to new data released by Fact.MR, global demand for energy drinks will increase positively in 2021 to exceed $35 billion . The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% by 2031 due to increasing health awareness and changing consumer lifestyles and increasing awareness of health and wellness products .

Through a multidisciplinary approach, Fact.MR details the historical, present and future prospects of global energy drinks and an extensive analysis of the factors responsible for this growth. Our dedicated experts have performed exhaustive primary and secondary research to input important and accurate insights relevant to every industry and region.

We leverage space-age industrial and digitalization tools to provide our customers with avant-garde and actionable insights into energy drinks. To enhance the reader’s experience, the report begins with a basic overview of energy drinks and their classifications.

The major players covered in Energy Drinks Market research report are:

PepsiCo

Coco-Cola Co., Ltd.

Red Bull GmbH

Monster Beverage Co., Ltd.

GNC Holdings

Abbott Nutrition Inc.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Pacific Health Laboratories Inc.

Nestlé SA

Suntory Holdings Co., Ltd.

Main sectors covered

product type alcohol energy drink non-alcoholic energy drink

nature organic energy drink non-organic energy drink

distribution channel Selling energy drinks through modern trade Selling energy drinks through pharmacies Selling energy drinks through convenience stores Selling energy drinks through e-commerce Selling energy drinks through other retail formats



What insights does the Energy Drinks report give readers?

Segmentation of energy drinks by product type, end use and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand and current market environment.

Collaboration, R&D projects, acquisitions and product launches of each energy drink player.

It details various government regulations on energy drink consumption.

The impact of modern technologies such as big data and analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on global energy drinks.

This report covers Energy Drinks market insights and assessments such as: This is beneficial to all participants involved in the Energy Drinks market.

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and energy drink demand

Latest industry analysis of Energy Drinks market along with key analysis of market drivers, trends and influencing factors

Analysis of key trends in the Energy Drinks market and changing consumer preferences in key industries.

Changing energy drink demand and consumption of various products

Key Trends Highlighting Funding by Leading Investors in Multiple Countries

New investment opportunities in different technologies and types of products or services

Comprehensive data and competitive analysis of key players in Energy Drink

Energy drink US market sales will grow at a steady pace, fueled by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery.

Energy drink demand forecasts in Europe remain stable as many countries such as the UK, France and Germany focus on boosting growth.

The questions answered in the Energy Drinks report are:

How has the energy drinks market grown?

What are the current and future prospects for global energy drinks by region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for energy drinks?

Why is energy drink consumption the highest in the region?

Which year segment is expected to overtake the segment?

