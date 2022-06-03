The Next Generation Antibody Therapeutics Market To Upscale Through Digitized Medical Devices, Reaching US$ 6,761.1 Mn

The global Next Generation Antibody Therapeutics Market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.0% and reach US$ 6,761.1 Mn by the year 2015-2022. With how healthcare data gets accumulated these days (which could be inclusive of medical IoT solutions, DICOM files, and patient records), ultra-modern platforms like data fabrics are in the offing, so that distributed and structured data could be well-managed. This would be the healthcare industry’s situation in the upcoming period.

According to a new market report published by Persistence Market Research “Global Market Study on Next-Generation Antibody Therapeutics: Biosimilar Antibody Products to Witness Highest Growth by 2022”, the global next-generation antibody therapeutics market is project to be valued at US$ 2,250.0 Mn by the end of 2015 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2015 to 2022, to account for US$ 6,761.1 Mn by 2022.

Next-generation antibody therapeutics refers to improved antibody therapeutics with enhanced efficiency, greater safety, and improved delivery. Advancements in monoclonal antibody technologies have led to the development of next-generation therapeutic antibodies with reduced functional size, greater bifunctional properties, and low immunogenicity. Next-generation antibody-based therapeutics enhances existing properties of therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of various medical conditions such as cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune diseases.

Company Profiles:

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
  • Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.
  • Seattle Genetics, Inc.
  • ImmunoGen, Inc.
  • Amgen, Inc.
  • Biogen.
  • Bayer AG.
  • Xencor, Inc.

Globally, the next-generation antibody therapeutics market is witnessing significant growth due to technological advancements in antibody therapeutics and increasing the prevalence of chronic diseases. In addition, rising healthcare expenditure and growing R & D activities are driving the growth of the next-generation antibody therapeutics market. However, stringent regulatory requirements and long approval time for new drug restrains the growth of the market. Similarly, high costs of next-generation antibody therapeutics is a major concern for the market.

North America is the largest market for next-generation antibody therapeutics. This is mainly due to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing healthcare spending in the region. The North America next-generation antibody therapeutics market is projected to be valued at US$ 1,104.4 Mn by the end of 2015 and is expected to account for US$ 3,691.8 Mn by 2022 at a CAGR of 14.5%. On the basis of technology, biosimilar antibody products are the fastest growing segment. On the basis of therapeutic application, oncology is the largest segment in next-generation antibody therapeutics market.

The next-generation antibody therapeutics market is segmented as follows:

By Technology

  • Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs)
  • Bispecific Antibodies (BsAbs)
  • Fc Engineered Antibodies
  • Antibody Fragments and Antibody-like Proteins
  • Biosimilar Antibody Products

By Therapeutic Application

  • Oncology
  • Autoimmune/Inflammatory Diseases

By Geography

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia
  • Rest of the World (RoW)

