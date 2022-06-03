Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market Extensive Company Profiles and Forecast Assessment Report Till 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, June 03, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Industry Overview

The global distributed fiber optic sensor market size was valued at USD 1,292.7 million in 2021 and is expected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% from 2022 to 2030.

The rising need amongst enterprises and corporations to engage in effective sensing operations of their machine systems is offering growth opportunities to the market. The application of optic sensing has increased substantially across the various business sectors, including automotive, aerospace, civil, energy, and others. Other types of sensing technologies, such as Raman Effect-based and Rayleigh’s effect-based sensing, also have distinct operational capabilities.

The high functionality of Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor (DFOS) is encouraging more enterprises to invest in the technology and engage in R&D practices. This results in the development of new products, thereby offering the company the opportunity to capture a larger market share. Corporations aim to optimize their production practices and regulate the efficiency to overtake all other substitutes of fiber optics technology. The high cost of deployment and installation of DFOS products further promotes companies to develop competitively priced optic inspection products that are more reliable.

Technologies such as Optical Time Domain Reflectometry (OTDR) and Optical Frequency Domain Reflectometry (OFDR) characterize fiber optics by carrying out a quality inspection of the accuracy, range, and resolution of the key trends observed in the market. The integration of advanced technologies such as Real-Time Thermal Rating (RTTR) and intelligent Distributed Acoustic Sensor (iDAS) technologies are other prominent technological trends. An increasing number of investments to carry out R&D activities to introduce innovative fiber cables and provide reliable connectivity at high speed and the lowest possible price trend in the market

The virtue of the technology to offer optimum performance in challenging end uses is one of the significant market drivers. Optical fibers enable professionals to monitor and control heavy operations used in pipelines, border security, and civil engineering. The deployment of fiber optic cables offers companies better cost-saving opportunities than metal wires due to their high transmission capacity. The high efficiency and high speed of transmission capabilities in remote and inaccessible places promote corporations to deploy the technology.

Vibration Sensor Market : The global vibration sensor market size was valued at USD 5.32 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% from 2022 to 2030.

The global vibration sensor market size was valued at USD 5.32 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% from 2022 to 2030. Fiber Optics Market: The global fiber optics market size was valued at USD 6.5 billion in 2018 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.6% from 2019 to 2025.

Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the distributed fiber optic sensor market based on application, technology, vertical, and region:

Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Temperature Sensing Acoustic/Vibration Sensing Others

Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Rayleigh Effect Brillouin Scattering Raman Effect Interferometric Bragg Grating



Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Oil and Gas Power and Utility Safety and Security Industrial Civil Engineering



Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Market Share Insights

December 2020: Luna Innovations acquired OptaSense to create a fiber optic sensing company, which has enabled Luna Innovations to penetrate the market more effectively.

Luna Innovations acquired OptaSense to create a fiber optic sensing company, which has enabled Luna Innovations to penetrate the market more effectively. July 2020: Halliburton and TechnipFMC introduced Odassea, a distributed acoustic sensing solution for subsea wells, enabling operators to participate in intervention-less reservoir diagnostics seismic imaging to improve reservoir knowledge and reduce the total cost of ownership.

Halliburton and TechnipFMC introduced Odassea, a distributed acoustic sensing solution for subsea wells, enabling operators to participate in intervention-less reservoir diagnostics seismic imaging to improve reservoir knowledge and reduce the total cost of ownership. February 2020: OFS Fitel, LLC introduced its new product, the AcoustiSens wideband single-mode vibration sensor fiber designed to improve Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) systems functionality.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the distributed fiber optic sensor market include:

Halliburton

Schlumberger Limited

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

OFS Fitel, LLC

Qinetiq Group PLC

Omnisens SA

Brugg Kable AG

Luna Innovations Incorporated

AP Sensing GmbH

