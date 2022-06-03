Integration and Orchestration Middleware Market will reach US$ 15 Bn with CAGR of 7.1% by 2026-end

New York, United States, 2022-Jun-03 — /EPR Network/ —

The report on Integration and Orchestration Middleware Market provided based on the recent developments and data that has been collated from the previous year’s looks to provide a thorough understanding. The market overview provided in the initial section looks to provide the reader with adequate information regarding the product and services. It focuses on the market definition along with the product applications and end-user industries. The report covers a period spanning from 2022 to 2026. Competitive analysis and prominent industry trends have been included in the in-depth study provided in the main section of the report.

According to Persistence Market Research, the US$ 8.8 Bn integration and orchestration middleware market will surpass US$ 15 Bn by 2026-end, expanding at a CAGR of 7.1% through 2026. Primarily fueled by widespread adoption of cloud computing, rapidly expanding digital transformation, and soaring adoption of API management, this market will also be impacted by several other technology trends.

Key Players:

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – IBM Corporation, OpenText Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, and Infor ION. SPS Commerce, Inc., Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT), Axway, Covisint, and Tibco Software Inc and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Integration And Orchestration Middleware.

Based on middleware type,

Integration middleware will remain the leading segment, followed by business-to-business middleware segment.

Over 2016-2026, integration middleware segment is likely to gain over 700 BPS and expand at a healthy CAGR of 9.2%, reaching US$ 7.37 Bn in 2026.

While integration segment is projected to account for over 48% share in terms of value, B2B middleware segment will hold around 25% share in 2026.

However, event-driven middleware segment will witness a higher growth rate compared to B2B.

By deployment type,

On-premise will remain the largest segment slated for moderate growth over the forecast period, attaining a value of over US$ 9 Bn in 2026. However, this segment will reportedly lose its market share by 1400 BPS, resulting in nearly 60% of the total revenues by 2026-end.

Growing popularity and rapid adoption of cloud-based middleware for quicker, more flexible, and scalable access to information will continue to drive the cloud-based deployment segment at a rapid pace.

This segment will demonstrate the fastest growth at a promising CAGR of 12.9% and exceed US$ 6 Bn by the end of the assessed period. From around 26% market share in 2016, cloud-based segment is expected to reach a notable share of over 40% in 2026.

On the basis of application,

Consumption by the BSFI sector will account for the revenues worth US$ 5.23 Bn by 2026 end, making it the largest application segment with over 34% share in 2026 market revenues.

IT and telecommunications, the second largest segment, is anticipated to achieve a value of nearly US$ 4 Bn that roughly accounts for over 26% market value share in 2026.

The next key segments include government and retail. However, healthcare segment, thought the smallest one so far, will demonstrate the highest growth during the next eight years at an estimated 8.9% CAGR.

APAC Set for Impressive Growth at a CAGR of over 7%

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

