Crownline presents AF-204 AIR FRYER OVEN With Rapid- Air Technology

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Jun-05 — /EPR Network/ — Crownline is a prominent provider of a wide range of products, such as small household appliances, personal care, etc. Crownline focuses on buyer satisfaction by offering a diverse choice of high-quality and value-for-money products with excellent after-sales service.

Ovens are a necessity in household and commercial kitchens for convenience. Today’s modern kitchens are incomplete without an oven. Crownline air fryer oven offers several great features that complement your modern kitchen. It also adds to its appeal due to its simple yet chic design and solid built quality.

Let’s see what features Crownline AF-204 Air fryer Oven offers:

Crownline AF-204 works on the latest rapid-air technology, which has the capacity to fry, bake, and roast instantly with the touch of a button.

It comes with a 12L cooking space making it one of the largest air fryers in the market. Despite its large capacity, it effortlessly gets fits in your kitchen due to its efficient built design.

Its technology makes it easy to operate it. The control display with 16 presets takes no effort to get your food a proper cook.

Talking about technical specifications, it has a temperature range of 50°C to 220°C and power of 1600W, operating at a frequency of 50/60HZ.

Now let’s have a look at what comes out of the box: –

Rotisserie tong

Rotisserie rod

Cake Tray

Wired rack

Drip pan

Rotisserie cage,

Shallow mesh basket

For more details and products, visit our website – http://www.crownline.ae/.

Postal Address:“Crownline” – Umm Ramool – Dubai, UAE – PO Box 284

Phone: (+971) – 0553005992, 043535365

Sales Email: sales@crownline.ae

Product Support/Service: Tel: +971 4 34 17 152

Service Email: services@crownline.ae

About the Company

Crownline focuses on buyers’ delight by dealing in a wide range of quality products, i.e., electric kettle, ice maker, infrared cooker, food processor, sandwich maker, and many more. These products are a value for money and strive to satisfy customers’ expectations through solid after-sales service backup support. Crownline has always been at the forefront in delivering products that improve the quality of life for customers.