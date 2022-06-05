Presenting the Crownline Portable Air Conditioner PAC-152 With a Cooling Capacity of 12000BTU

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Jun-05 — /EPR Network/ — Crownline is a leading provider of seasonal products, including home, office, and outdoor cleaning products. It provides users with a selection of products to meet their everyday demands.

Crownline presents its powerful portable air conditioner, PAC-152, which comes with a cooling capacity of 12000BTU. It helps stop the heat that drives you out of your favourite rooms because they lack central air conditioning. Without permanent air conditioning access, you can have all the cool air in your room because of this portable air conditioner.

Now let’s note the features of this air conditioner: –

Crownline Portable Air Conditioner PAC-152 is small in size yet powerful enough to quickly cool 425 sq. ft. area. Thus, it is ideal for living rooms, studio apartments, or light commercial spaces.

It allows you to enhance its cooling by adding water to the water tank, which also helps in saving energy.

It has a kit which is very easy to install and can be moved anywhere easily

The air conditioner has a 24-hour timer and controls remote, making it simple to use it per your needs.

It has a 3-fan speed, temperature ranging from 18°to 32°C, and power consumption of 1325W

Visit their website – http://www.crownline.ae/ for more detailed information about the product. You can also contact them at +971 4 34 17 152 or email them @services@crownline.ae.

About the Company

Crownline focuses on buyers’ delight by dealing in a wide range of quality products, i.e., electric kettle, ice maker, infrared cooker, food processor, sandwich maker, and many more. These products are a value for money and strive to satisfy customers’ expectations through solid after-sales service backup support. Crownline has always been at the forefront in delivering products that improve the quality of life for customers.