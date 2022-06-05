EVAFLEX VT/HT Connectors from I-PEX Featured in THE EDGE by Future Electronics

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Jun-05 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring high-speed connectors from I-PEX in the latest edition of THE EDGE – Consumer Wearables.

I-PEX EVAFLEX connectors are high-speed, 0.5 mm pitch shielded FFC/FPC connectors. The EVAFLEX 5-SE-G VT has a vertical mating direction and features a one-handed operational auto-lock design, ideal for hand or robotic assembly. Designed for high-speed transmission with grounding contacts (4+ Gbps V-By-One), it is available in 20, 30, 40, 50 and 60 pin counts.

The EVAFLEX 5-SE-G HT has a horizontal mating direction, and is available in 30 and 50 pin counts.

To learn more, visit, https://www.futureelectronics.com/resources/featured-products/i-pex-evaflex-5-connectors. To see the entire portfolio of I-PEX products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

THE EDGE is the latest e-newsletter from Future Electronics, and is geared toward engineers and buyers looking for new or leading-edge products. THE EDGE comes out twice per month, and each edition features product information, datasheets and videos showcasing the most advanced new technology in a specific area, such as sensing, lighting, or automotive.

