Worldwide Demand For Door and Window Automation Industry Will Register A Surprising Double Digit CAGR Of 5% By 2032| Fact.MR Forecasts

Door and Window Automation Market Analysis by Product (Automated Industrial Doors, Automated Pedestrian Doors, Automated Windows), by Component (Door and Window Operators, Motors & Actuators, Access Control Systems, Switches), by Application – Global Forecast 2022-2032

The global door and window automation market is likely to be valued at around US$ 14 Bn in 2022, expected to reach US$ 20 Bn by 2032, accelerating at a CAGR of 5%.

Prominent Key Players Of The Door and Window Automation Market Survey Report:

  • ABB Group
  • Allegion Plc
  • Assa Abloy AB
  • Came S.p.A
  • Dormakaba International Holding AG
  • GEZE GmbH
  • Gira Giersiepen GmbH & Co. KG
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • INSTEON
  • Nabtesco Corporation
  • Royal Boon Edam International B.V
  • Schneider Electric SE
  • Siemens AG
  • Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

Key Segments in Door and Window Automation Industry Research

  • By Product

    • Automated Industrial Doors
    • Automated Pedestrian Doors
    • Automated Windows

  • By Component

    • Door and Window Operators
    • Door and Window Motors & Actuators
    • Door and Window Sensors & Detectors
    • Door and Window Access Control Systems
    • Door and Window Switches
    • Door and Window Alarms
    • Door and Window Control Panels

  • By Application

    • Application of Door and Window Automation in Residential Buildings
    • Application of Door and Window Automation in Education Buildings
    • Application of Door and Window Automation in Hotels & Restaurants
    • Application of Door and Window Automation in Industrial Buildings
    • Application of Door and Window Automation in Industrial Production Units
    • Use of Door and Window Automation in Airports
    • Use of Door and Window Automation in Healthcare Facilities
    • Use of Door and Window Automation in Public Transit Systems
    • Use of Door and Window Automation in Commercial Buildings
    • Use of Door and Window Automation in Entertainment Centers

