Physiotherapy Equipment Market to close to US$23.7 Bn at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2020 to 2022

According to a new market report published by Persistence Market Research “Global Market Study on Physiotherapy Equipment – Asia to Witness Highest Growth by 2022”, the global physiotherapy equipment market is estimated to be valued at US$15 Bn by the end of 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2015 to 2022, to account for US$23.7 Bn by 2022.

Physiotherapy, also known as physical therapy, is a type of treatment provided by physiotherapists (PTs) to develop and restore the body’s proper functioning. The body’s movement and functioning are adversely affected by age, injury, disease, and environmental factors. PTs use a variety of physical therapy tools and equipment to improve patient health and help them recover from medical conditions. Moreover, by examining patient’s medical history and physical examinations results, PTs develop management plans for prevention and treatment of body pain or discomfort and for patient rehabilitation post treatment.

Globally, the physiotherapy equipment market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing prevalence of cardiovascular and neurological diseases, growing aging population, the high incidence of sports injuries, and rising awareness about therapeutic applications of physical therapy. However, inadequate reimbursement policies is a key restraint for the growth of the physiotherapy equipment market.

The global physiotherapy equipment market is anticipated to grow from an estimated US$15 Bn by the end of 2015 to US$23.7 Bn by 2022 at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

global physiotherapy equipment market

North America dominated the physiotherapy equipment market due to growing geriatric population and increasing the prevalence of neurological and cardiopulmonary diseases. Moreover, rising government initiatives is also supporting to the growth of the physiotherapy equipment market in the region.

The Europe physiotherapy equipment market is expected to witness moderate growth owing to increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, musculoskeletal problems, and cardiopulmonary diseases. Moreover, increasing aging population is also supporting the growth of the market in the region.

The physiotherapy equipment market in Asia is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period due to the growing geriatric population. Moreover, the substantially large population of patients suffering from neurological diseases in Japan and China is also supporting the growth of physiotherapy equipment market in the region.

Enraf-Nonius B.V, DJO Global, EMS Physio Ltd., Dynatronics Corporation, A. Algeo Limited, HMS Medical Systems, and BTL Industries, Inc., are some of the leading players in the physiotherapy equipment market. Other major players of physiotherapy equipment market includeIsokinetics, Inc., Patterson Companies, Inc., and Whitehall Manufacturing.

The global physiotherapy equipment market is segmented as follows:

By product

  • Equipment
    • Hydrotherapy
    • Cryotherapy
    • Continuous Passive Motion (CPM)
    • Electric Stimulation
    • Heat Therapy
    • Therapeutic Exercises
    • Ultrasound
    • Others
  • Accessories
    • Orthoses
    • Others

By application

  • Musculoskeletal
  • Neurology
  • Cardiovascular and Pulmonary
  • Pediatrics
  • Others

By end user

  • Hospitals
  • Clinics
  • Others

By geography

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • France
    • U.K.
  • Asia
    • China
    • India
    • Japan
  • Rest of the World (RoW)
    • Brazil
    • Australia

 

