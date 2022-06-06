The Circadian Rhythm Sleep Treatment Market to see digitization galore between 2022-2026, reaching USD 857.8 Mn

Persistence Market Research (PMR), a well-known name in market research, has recently released a report that states that the Circadian Rhythm Sleep Treatment Market will witness steadiness at a CAGR of 4.7% and will reach USD 857.8 Million by 2026. The increased number of sleep disorders is likely to boost the growth of the global circadian rhythm sleep disorder market.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), roughly 49.2 million people globally experienced sleeping difficulties in 2017. and this number is increasing with time. Rising awareness regarding sleep problems, as well as technology advancements, are expected to contribute to global market growth.

The North American circadian rhythm sleep disorders market dominates the global circadian rhythm sleep disorders market. This is mostly because of the increasing incidence of sleep disorders, particularly in the United States, which provides significant growth potential for the circadian rhythm sleep disorders market.

Similarly, increased initiatives to raise awareness about circadian rhythm sleep disorders, increasing disposable income, and a rise in the healthcare budget are among the key factors driving market growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

Company Profiles:

  • Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.
  • Natus Medical Incorporated
  • Compumedics Ltd.
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
  • Takeda Pharmaceutical Company
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V
  • Mylan N.V
  • Fitbit, Inc
  • Garmin Ltd
  • Lucimed S.A.
  • RedMed Inc.
  • Compass Health Brands (Carex Health)
  • Beurer GmbH
  • Samarit Medical AG
  • Lanaform N.V.

Access Full Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/27310

