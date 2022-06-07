Bankai Group Is Participating In The Capacity Messaging & SMS 2022 As A Gold Sponsor

London, UK, 2022-Jun-07 — /EPR Network/ — Bankai Group is super excited and extremely happy to reveal that we are participating in the Capacity Messaging & SMS Event 2022 as a Gold Sponsor. The event is going to start on June 28 and end on June 29 at the Hilton London Bankside, London.

Capacity Media is playing a vital role in being a source of news and events in today’s telecommunications wholesale carrier and service provider marketplace. It has become an important source of business intelligence for the global carrier industry. Don’t miss the opportunity to discuss your business challenges and needs with our domain experts.