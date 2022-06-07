D-dimer Testing Market Expected to Show a Significant Growth During the Forecast Period 2022 – 2027

San Francisco, California , USA, June 07, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

D-dimer Testing Industry Overview

The global D-dimer testing market size was valued at USD 1.2 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% from 2020 to 2027.

A paradigm shift towards the demand for next-generation point-of-care D-dimer testing has driven the market. This is because the implementation of POC solutions significantly reduces waiting time, minimizes the length of patient stay, enables faster diagnosis, and results in improved patient experience. The resounding benefits gained from these solutions in POC settings are considered to boost the growth of the market for D-dimer testing. A rise in the incidence rate of Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) coupled with various pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases that cause life-threatening issues due to blood clot formation is increasing the demand for D-dimer testing.

As per estimates of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 900,000 people are affected with VTE each year and nearly 60,000-100,000 Americans die due to VTE in the U.S. The advent of aptamers that can reduce the use of antibodies for D-dimer testing is proven to be a cost-effective and long-lasting approach in D-dimer testing. Aptamers are also affordable, stable, and faster to produce as well as possess a longer shelf life as compared to antibodies, thus creating lucrative opportunities for market growth. For instance, aptamers provided by Ayass Bioscience, LLC are observed to be useful in homogeneous assays and manual POC agglutination tests.

Extensive research studies have predicted that elevated D-dimer levels serve as a valuable marker in several clinical conditions, such as atrial fibrillation, HIV infection, coronary artery disease, and acute pancreatitis. For instance, systemic alterations in coagulation are related to complications of acute pancreatitis. Hence, D-dimer levels can be used in the risk assessment of acute pancreatitis. Such research findings are anticipated to broaden the application scope of these tests.

The effects of heterophilic antibodies on the estimation of the D-dimer level remain a big challenge in the clinical examination of cardiac and other diseases. This results in significant differences in the end results. Studies suggest that the combination of instrumental methods, incorporation of heterophilic antibody blockers along with clinical performance and imaging data can rule out this interference, thus pronouncing the need for further research in this sector.

D-dimer Testing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global D-dimer testing market based on product, test type, method, application, end-use, and region:

D-dimer Testing Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027) Analyzers Reagents & Consumables

D-dimer Testing Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027) Clinical Laboratory Tests Point-of-Care Tests

D-dimer Testing Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027) Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Latex-enhanced Immunoturbidimetric Assays Fluorescence Immunoassays Others

D-dimer Testing Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027) Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pulmonary Embolism (PE) Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation (DIC) Others

D-dimer Testing End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027) Hospitals Academic & Research Institutes Diagnostic Centers Others

D-dimer Testing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Market Share Insights

April 2019: Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, a U.S.-based company, launched its D-Dimer assay in collaboration with Diazyme Laboratories, Inc. This new assay is one of the latest product of MicroTip Partnership Assay Program of Ortho Clinical, which allow the company to provide high value, flexible, quick, and esoteric testing solutions.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global D-dimer testing market include

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Siemen Healthineers

Abbott

biomérieux SA

WERFEN

HORIBA, Ltd.

Quidel Corporation

Diazyme Laboratories, Inc.

Biomedica Diagnostics

Sekisui Diagnostics

