Panamax Recognized as the Top 5 Best Fintech Solution Providers to Watch for in 2022

Delhi, India, 2022-Jun-07 — /EPR Network/ — Panamax is delighted to announce that it has been recognized as one of the “5 Best Fintech Solution Providers to Watch 2022” by The Silicon Review. Panamax, the technology arm of Bankai Group, is a global leader in providing fintech and telecom solutions. MobiFin Elite, the Digital Financial Solution by Panamax, is one of its flagship fintech products.

