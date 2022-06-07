Panamax Recognized as the Top 5 Best Fintech Solution Providers to Watch for in 2022

Posted on 2022-06-07 by in Telecommunications // 0 Comments

Delhi, India, 2022-Jun-07 — /EPR Network/ — Panamax is delighted to announce that it has been recognized as one of the “5 Best Fintech Solution Providers to Watch 2022” by The Silicon Review. Panamax, the technology arm of Bankai Group, is a global leader in providing fintech and telecom solutions. MobiFin Elite, the Digital Financial Solution by Panamax, is one of its flagship fintech products.

The Silicon Review is the world’s most reputable online and print business and technology community. Along with jillions of different IT professionals, our network includes thought-provoking CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, IT VPs, and managers. This benefits the corporate start-up ecosystem, business executives, and technology on IT trends, as well as gives a good understanding of the solutions for achieving business goals.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution