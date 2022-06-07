The Steel Rebar Market to strive for green innovation between 2017 – 2025

Introduction

Rebar is also known as steel reinforcement bar used as a tensioning device in the construction industry mainly for concrete reinforcement. Steel rebar is the versatile constructional material extensively used to hold and strengthen the concrete in a compressed state. Reinforcement concrete is a complex material fabricated from concrete along with some procedure of reinforcement. Concrete is adamant in density, but nearly with less strength.

Though, to overcome this imbalance in concrete, steel rebar is cast into it to hold the tensile load. There are five types of rebar namely welded wire fabric, sheet metal reinforcing bars, stainless steel rebar, wire mesh or expanded metal. The steel rebar usually consists of such size and shape that they can easily be placed and bent in the concrete to form a monolithic structure.

The steel rebar has an excellent bendability property which makes it the best material as reinforcement raw material in the concrete structure. The steel rebar significantly reduce the risk of cracking, has a high impact resistance, reduce spalling joint edges, and high durability.