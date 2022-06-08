Cleanroom Technology Market Demand In Rising Due To An Increase In The Development Of Healthcare Facilities

San Francisco, Calif., USA, June 08, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Cleanroom Technology Industry Overview

The global cleanroom technology market size was valued at USD 4.0 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% from 2021 to 2028.

The increase in the demand for quality products compliant with regulatory standards coupled with the technological and economic benefits of these technologies is helping companies achieve superior ranking. Moreover, benefits such as customized solutions, reduction in time and cost, and improvement of the product flow between cleanrooms are among key factors boosting the demand. Technological advancements associated with these technologies, from HEPA technology to the unidirectional airflow system, to the commercialization of these technologies to modular cleanroom technology, are other factors expected to boost the market for cleanroom technology over the forecast period.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has positively influenced the market owing to the growing need to maintain a contamination-free environment while sample collection and testing of COVID-19 suspected cases. Rising research and development activities to develop vaccines against COVID-19 have driven pharma and biopharmaceutical companies to invest significantly in the market in order to maintain a contamination-free environment. Moreover, the significant investments in generic drug development owing to the expected expiration of 20-year patents for a number of branded drugs in the coming years is further expected to increase the demand for these products including equipment and consumables to eliminate contamination during the production procedures.

Additionally, an increase in the number of hospitals and Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs), owing to various benefits offered by them, is further increasing the demand to maintain an antimicrobial environment by minimizing the level of airborne particulates in these facilities. Government initiatives undertaken to increase the production of protective masks during the COVID-19 pandemic are further aiding the growth of the market for cleanroom technology. For instance, in April 2020, KOLMI-HOPEN (part of Medicom Group) in collaboration with the Government of France initiated the production of masks in a 14,300 square meters production site, which is equipped with an ISO 8 classified cleanroom of more than 1,000 square meters. Thus, increasing demand for these consumables and equipment, especially protective masks, due to the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide is expected to drive the market for cleanroom technology.

Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the designing and manufacturing of medical devices, equipment, and consumables. During the pandemic, various medical device manufacturers have increased their production to meet ever-increasing customer demand. Since they are an integral part of the production process in the medical sector, thus the demand for these products is expected to witness growth during pandemic times.

Furthermore, the growing need for personal protective equipment (PPE) to be used during the vaccination campaigns has led to an increase in short-term contracts with providers to ensure an uninterrupted supply of cleanroom consumables and equipment during the COVID-19 scenario. The majority of the manufacturers have increased their production capacity in order to meet the increasing demand.

Market Share Insights

April 2020: KOLMI-HOPEN (part of Medicom Group) in collaboration with the Government of France initiated the production of masks in a 14,300 square meters production site, which is equipped with an ISO 8 classified cleanroom of more than 1,000 square meters.

