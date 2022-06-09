Creative Diagnostics Introduces CC50/IC50 Assay Services for Pharmaceutical Safety

New York, USA, 2022-Jun-09 — /EPR Network/ — As a consulting and experimental service provider specializing in virology and microbiology, Creative Diagnostics recently introduced CC50/IC50 Assay service with a high level of assay sensitivity and accuracy. The CC50 and IC50 will be plotted using a sigmoidal dose-response curve, and the selectivity index (SI) for each compound is estimated by dividing the CC50 with the IC50.

Pharmaceutical safety is an important factor in every drug development process. The investigational product must be established to possess antiviral activity at concentrations achievable in vivo without causing toxic effects on cells. Furthermore, in cell culture models, the apparent antiviral activity of the investigational product may be the result of host cell death following exposure to the product. Therefore, it is critical to determine the cytotoxic potential of the formulation for cell lines used in antiviral assays.

Theoretically, the 50% cytotoxic concentration (CC50) is the concentration of test compound required to reduce cell viability by 50%. Cytotoxicity of test compounds is best determined simultaneously with uninfected cells to obtain a 50% cytotoxic concentration (CC50) value. Cytotoxicity tests use proportionally increasing concentrations of the antiviral product to study which concentration causes 50% of host cells death. This value is the median cytotoxic concentration, determined by the 50% cytotoxic concentration (CC50). It is recommended to determine 50% cytotoxicity concentration (CC50) values in quiescent and to divide cells from various relevant human cell types and tissues to ascertain the potential for cell cycle, species, or tissue-specific toxicity.

Creative Diagnostics combines infection and analytical expertise to provide clients with the strongest portfolio of antiviral and antimicrobial in vitro testing services. To confront the growing demand for novel antiviral and antibacterial compounds for the treatment of infectious diseases, Creative Diagnostics can perform evaluation tests in vitro to determine the potential efficacy within in vivo models.

