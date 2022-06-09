CD Bioparticles Releases Prostaglandins to Support Drug Delivery Research

New York, USA, 2022-Jun-09 — /EPR Network/ — CD Bioparticles, a leading manufacturer and supplier of various drug delivery products and services, now introduces a series of prostaglandins products to support drug delivery related research. These new products offer comprehensive choices for researchers, such as Prostaglandin F2a (11beta epimer), Prostaglandin A1, Prostaglandin F1ß, Prostaglandin E2, and Prostaglandin E1-d9.

CD Bioparticles now expands its lipid systems portfolio and offers a list of new prostaglandins products for the research community. CD Bioparticles’ advanced technology platforms, and comprehensive drug delivery research services for customized delivery strategies, precise design, and modification of drugs or drug-containing cargoes can help scientists address challenges in the research path, such as inferior lipids in the project, limited lipid options for customized lipid-based formulation, and tedious synthesis and production.

As a suppler of customized solutions for new and biocompatible drug delivery systems, CD Bioparticles offers various lipid systems for research use, which can be applied in drug delivery, tracking & imaging, lipid synthesis and production, unique and functional liposome particle preparation and production, and adjuvants development for immunotherapy & vaccine development.

The lipid system of CD Bioparticles possesses many advantages over other products on the market. It reserves wide coverage of the lipid systems for customized lipid-based product development, and delivers high purity lipids for research and pharmaceutical product development. Moreover, customized synthesis and production are also supported at CD Bioparticles. Its full range of lipid-related research services covers raw materials to custom kits and analytical services. Its experienced research team is capable of surface-labeled, PEGylated, fluorescent, and other liposome formulations, ensuring the quality of products.

“At CD Bioparticles, we work closely with our customers and collaborators to discover drug delivery solutions that best fit their needs; meanwhile, our experts support our customers at all stages of the development process, from formulation development to preclinical testing. We have strong and broad expertise and over years of experience in drug delivery. Customers can always trust our expertise.” said Dr. Robin J. Watts, scientific officer of the R&D department of CD Bioparticles.

“This new prostaglandin is an addition to our neutral lipids products, offering researchers more possibility for drug delivery discovery. New lipid system technology tools and services will improve our customers’ ability to participate in new research trials and improve research outcomes and experiment efficiency. This latest offering aims to help our customers to achieve more.” added Robin.

For other details on prostaglandins or more information about the lipid system, please visit CD Bioparticles at https://www.cd-bioparticles.net.

About CD Bioparticles

CD Bioparticles is an established drug delivery company that provides customized solutions for developing and producing new and biocompatible drug delivery systems. It specializes in a range of formulation and drug delivery technologies, from conventional liposomes, PEGylated liposomes for drug delivery to polymer microspheres and nanoparticles for enhanced drug delivery. It also provides contract services of drug delivery formulation developments for basic research, formulation feasibility studies, process development and scale-up, formulation characterization, and analytical and non-clinical services.