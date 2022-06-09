CD Bioparticles Launches Carboxyl PEG3000 Gold Nanoparticles

New York, USA, 2022-Jun-09 — /EPR Network/ — With years of experience in the pharmaceutical and life science sector, CD Bioparticles now launches Carboxyl PEG3000 Gold Nanoparticles that are ideal for covalent conjugation of antibodies, proteins and other ligands using standard EDC/NHS coupling chemistry. These new 50 OD carboxyl gold nanoparticles possess a PEG3000 linker, reveal maximum absorbance at 524 nm, and are supplied in USP standard purified water.

These new products are an addition to CD Bioparticles’ Spherical Gold Nanoparticles portfolio. CD Bioparticles offers a comprehensive list of coated, functional and conjugated gold nanoparticles through precise surface engineering. It provides gold nanoparticles functionalized with active groups such as carboxyl, NHS, amine, and hydroxyl, and conjugated nanoparticles with various biological ligands that meet researchers’ unique requirements. In addition, CD Bioparticles provides several options of functional gold nanoparticles including Carboxyl gold nanoparticles.

Carboxyl gold nanoparticles possess PEG surface spacers of two different lengths, 300Da and 5000Da, to control hydrodynamic particle sizes. These functionalized nanoparticles are ideal for protein conjugation using standard EDC/NHS conjugation chemistry. CD Bioparticles’ carboxylated gold nanoparticles are available in 12 different sizes ranging from 5-100nm, more than 95% spherical, with uniform size distribution (CV<12%). these gold nanoparticles reserved better size distribution, as well precisely engineered surface and optimized carboxyl density for easy bonding. they are ideal developing conjugates blotting, lateral flow analysis, lspr light microscopy, transmission electron microscopy (tem).< p>

CD Bioparticles’ carboxyl gold nanoparticles rely on the EDC/NHS chemistry for conjugation. EDC and NHS “activate” carboxyl groups on the particle surface to form intermediates that can then react with primary amine groups on specific proteins or other ligands to be conjugated. For conjugation of different biomolecules, optimal conjugation conditions may vary. In order to obtain maximum binding to particle surfaces, proteins used for binding are approximately 1 to 10 times higher than the theoretical amount required for complete coverage.

CD Bioparticles provides highly uniform nanoparticles widely used in biology and medicine. These nanoparticles are manufactured with different shapes and sizes, and the particle surface can be coated, functionalized or conjugated with biomolecules. They can be applied in immunoassay, bioseparation, medical imaging and diagnosis, as well as drug delivery and cancer therapy.

“Our customers will benefit from our most comprehensive list of nanoparticles products with different sizes and surface properties. We’re glad to provide innovative scientific approaches, materials, and tools when we partner with them to accelerate their research process.” said Dr. Robin J. Watts, scientific officer of the R&D department of CD Bioparticles.

For more detailed information about Carboxyl PEG3000 Gold Nanoparticles or to discuss your project, please visit CD Bioparticles at https://www.cd-bioparticles.com.

About CD Bioparticles

CD Bioparticles is a global leading manufacturer and supplier of various nanoparticles, microparticles and their coatings for R&D and commercialization in a wide variety of application areas, including in vitro diagnostics, biochemistry, cellular analysis, cell separation, and immunoassay. It also offers various custom services, including chemical surface-functionalized, fluorescent modification, antibody immobilization, nucleic acid, and oligo conjugation to meet clients’ specifications.