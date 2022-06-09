GSB Flood Master Announces Effective Deodorising And Disinfection Services In Perth

Perth, Australia, 2022-Jun-09 — /EPR Network/ — GSB Flood Master is a reliable service provider that has been catering to the cleaning needs of the people of Australia for several years and has now announced effective deodorising and disinfection services in Perth. These services will be available in a hassle-free manner and aim to provide relief to people suffering from foul odours due to water and flood damages or any other issues.

If your property has witnessed a flood recently, then there are chances of a foul smell lingering in the area. These bad smells are not only very unpleasant, but if caused by raw sewage, they can also cause a severe health risk. Thus, it is recommended to deodorise your home, and GSB Flood Master provides affordable, reliable and easily accessible services for this. The company said that it uses ozonisation and thermal fogging to remove the foul smell. They also explained to us the processes that we would like to brief. Ozone treatment is both cost and time-efficient and is safe to use and remove the odour. However, before using this technique, it is crucial that floodwater must be extracted out of the home. Next, they use the methods of thermal fogging, which lets the fog follow the same path as the smoke and odours, which helps it to reach hard-to-reach places like cracks and voids. In this technique, a vaporised gas is emitted into the air, which neutralises it, and absorbs the odour element.

The effective deodorising and disinfection services in Perth offered by GSB Flood Master will be available from the 9th of June 2022.

These odours can be a result of black water damage. Thus one should stay away from the water till the technicians from GSB Flood Master comes and clean that, after which provides a good service for deodorisation and also disinfects the entire area. The company will offer customised packages as per the need of the customers. These effective deodorising and disinfection services in Perth will be available for booking from the company website.

About The Company

GSB Flood Master is a trusted service provider of emergency services in Australia and provides efficient cleaning services for all residential and commercial properties for water and flood damage restoration. GSB Flood Master also provides efficient deodorising and disinfection services in Perth. The company has several years of experience in this field, and it is well aware of the plight of the people in such situations of distress. Hence, they always ensure to provide reliable solutions and resolve the issues efficiently and in a hassle-free manner. The company also assures swift emergency service for sewage clean-up and mould remediation. Their other services include efficient water extraction, thorough drying of carpets or rugs, underlayment drying, dehumidification, etc., at an affordable price and in a stress-free manner.

For more information,

PR Contact Name- GSB Flood Master

Phone Number- +61 400 949 954

Email- info@gsbfloodmaster.com.au

Visit the website of GSB Flood Master for more information on the equipment rental and other flood & damage restoration services.

Website- https://www.gsbfloodmaster.com.au/