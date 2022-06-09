Global Sales Of Microcontroller Is Anticipate To Register A Positive CAGR Of 10% During 2021-2031|Fact.MR Study

Microcontroller Market Share & Trends Analysis, By Product Type (8-bit Microcontroller, 16-bit Microcontroller, Others), By Application (Automotive Microcontroller, Consumer Electronics Microcontroller, Others) & By Region Forecast, 2021-2031

As of 2021, the global microcontroller market is estimated to be worth US$ 20 Bn. From 2021 to 2031, it is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 14%. Furthermore, the report anticipates sales to be valued at US$ 74.14 Bn by the end of the aforementioned forecast period. Automotive applications expect to remain high, growing at a staggering rate of 10% until 2031.

Prominent Key Players Of The Microcontroller Market Survey Report:

  • Texas Instruments Incorporated
  • Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited
  • Cypress Semiconductor Corporation
  • Infineon Technologies AG
  • Microchip Technology Inc.
  • NXP Semiconductors
  • Renesas Electronics Corporation
  • STMicroelectronics
  • TE Connectivity Ltd.
  • Yamaichi Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • Zilog Inc.

Key Segments Covered

  • Product Type

    • 8-bit Microcontroller
    • 16-bit Microcontroller
    • 32-bit Microcontroller

  • Application

    • Automotive Microcontroller
    • Consumer Electronics Microcontroller
    • Industrial Microcontroller
    • Medical Devices Microcontroller
    • Military & Defense Microcontroller

Full Access of this Report Is Available at :-

