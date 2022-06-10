Patient Throughput And Capacity Management Market 2022 Global Projection By Key Players – EPIC Systems Corporation, STANLEY Healthcare, Central Logic, Care Logistics LLC– Analysis and Forecast to 2031

New York, United States, 2022-Jun-10 — /EPR Network/ —

Patient Throughput And Capacity Management Market 2022

The global market for patient throughput & capacity management, according to Persistence Market Research’s report, is presently valued at US$ 834 Mn, and will soar steadily at 5% CAGR during the eight-year forecast period. The report further anticipates that over half of global revenues procured from sales of patient throughput & capacity management solutions will be accounted by the US and Canada.

The need for aligning resources in healthcare settings has compelled medical organizations towards adoption of technological solutions that help manage & arrange patient care information in orderly fashion. Hospitals from across the globe are installing patient throughput & capacity management solutions to tackle challenges associated with management of increasing capacity & space. Ideal use of added functional capacity through improved patient throughput solutions is also a key trend driving the demand for such solutions. Persistence Market Research estimates that towards the end of 2024, more than US$ 1.2 Bn worth of patient throughput & capacity management solutions will be employed across the globe.

North America’s dominance over the global patient throughput & capacity management market is justified by the region’s robust healthcare industry, which is also a proponent to technological advancements and adoption of intelligent solutions. Europe’s patient throughput & capacity management market will also leave a sizable imprint on the global market, registering a value CAGR of 5.3%.

Key Players:

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – EPIC Systems Corporation, STANLEY Healthcare, Central Logic, Care Logistics LLC, McKesson Corporation, TeleTracking Technologies, Inc., Sonitor Technologies, Inc., Allscripts, Awarepoint Corporation, and Cerner Corporation and more.

High Demand for Real-Time Locating System (RTLS) Solutions

The report reveals that an analysis of global sales of patient throughput & capacity management solutions indicates a major upsurge in demand for RTLS solutions. With more than one-third share, RTLS solutions will remain a top-selling product dominating the global market revenues through 2024. Revenues from global sales of workflow management solutions will impose a consistent share on global revenues, while bed management solutions will exhibit revenue growth at 5.2% CAGR during the projected period. A majority of products offered in the global patient throughput & capacity management market will be offered as integrated solutions. Towards the end of 2024, integrated solutions will surpass 65% share on global revenues, while global demand for standalone solutions will register a marginal decline.

The report also reveals that over 40% of patient throughput & capacity management solutions are delivered through on-premise models. By 2024-end, on-premise delivery of patient throughput & capacity management solutions will net nearly US$ 500 Mn in global revenues. On the other hand, cloud-based delivery is likely to lose out its traction, but will witness a negligible downtrend in terms of revenue growth.

