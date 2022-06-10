Panamax Finishes Strong at Seamless Middle East 2022 as Silver Sponsor

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Jun-10 — /EPR Network/ — Seamless Middle East 2022, held from 31st May – to 1st June 2022, at Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai, UAE, is the largest fintech event in the MENA region. As a Silver Sponsor, Team Panamax made the most out of the event by demonstrating our flagship Digital Financial Solution- MobiFin Elite and Digital Banking Suite that includes contemporary solutions such as Mobile Wallet and Payments, Core Banking System, Agency Banking, Omnichannel Banking, Mobile and Internet Banking, and WhatsApp Banking.

Seamless Middle East 2022 is the most significant payments, e-commerce, and retail event covering the Middle East and surrounding regions. The event will provide unlimited peer-to-peer networking opportunities and brings together 300+ industry leaders from across the e-commerce, retail, payments, and fintech industry to ignite new ideas and inspires the audience to think differently.

