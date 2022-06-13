The Moringa Ingredients Market To Grow Irrevocably Based On Digitization

CITY, Country, 2022-Jun-13 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Moringa ingredients market will grow at a CAGR of 7.1% by 2031 and will be valued at $13 billion. Around the world, Moringa ingredients are increasingly used in food fortification to address micronutrient deficiencies. Some companies also use moringa ingredients in their food products for advertising and marketing through voluntary fortification programs. The substantial increase in awareness of the environmental and health benefits of plant-based products is also driving the demand for plant-based cosmetics. The manufacturer also focuses on offering innovative cosmetic products that contain moringa ingredients.

The increase in consumer discretionary income in regions such as Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa has made it easier for customers to obtain new and unique food products from plants such as Moringa. These plant-based foods contain functional active compounds and health-promoting properties that appeal to health-conscious customers.

Consumption of plant-based products is growing rapidly as consumers turn to healthy and adulterated products. Consumer consumption patterns are skewed towards healthy and organic foods, which is impacting food and beverage categories and moringa ingredients.

The main content of market research

The Moringa ingredients market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% and 6% in Latin America, Middle East, and Africa, respectively, through 2031.

The market shares of South Asia and Oceania in 2021 will be 4.8% and 4%, respectively.

The European Moringa ingredients market is currently fixed at 1,15,971 tonnes.

Growing consumer preference for healthy and nutritious foods is driving the sales of Moringa ingredients in the global market.

While the food and beverage industry has the highest market share in terms of application, dietary supplements will grow at a CAGR of 8%.

The COVID-19 outbreak disrupted the supply chain of Moringa ingredients, thus slowing the market. However, the market is expected to witness significant growth as the economy provides opportunities and consumer demand for healthy and nutritious foods increases.

Competitive Landscape

Major manufacturers of Moringa ingredients mainly focus on research and development to improve the quality of their products. These manufacturers also participate in various exhibitions and events around the world to increase the visibility of their products.

Farmvilla Food Industries has installed state-of-the-art infrastructure for performing various activities such as production, processing, research and development, quality testing, sales and marketing, administration, storage, logistics and packaging.

Philippine Moringa & More Corporation participates in various events and exhibitions around the world, which helps the company showcase its products and increase its brand and product awareness.

